Cruise passengers 3 months into expensive 3-year excursion still haven't set sail

Passengers who paid upward of $99,000 for a three-year cruise have been stranded in Northern Ireland for three months, living out of hotels as they wait for their ship to be repaired.

The Villa Vie Residences Odyssey made its way to the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast of its own accord, but once it arrived, the 30-year-old ship had several mechanical issues, Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson told "Good Morning America."

"The rudder stocks took six weeks to get done, and now we're dealing with a couple of other things," Petterson said. "But, overall, I think three months is actually not that bad given the circumstances."

Petterson told the morning show the Odyssey's new departure date had been set for Sept. 9.

"It's cold. It's windy. It's damp. It usually rains," passenger Holly Hennessy of Florida told the outlet, describing the past three months in Belfast. "I've been moved five times to different accommodations.

"I thought I’d go home, or the ship sent some people to the Canary Islands," she said. "And then I found out that because I have my cat with me, I can’t even leave."

Passengers are allowed aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey during the day but must leave for their hotel rooms in the evening. Villa Vie Residences has reportedly helped passengers plan trips around Europe during the downtime. But, for passengers like Hennessy, who is traveling with her cat, options are limited.

The cruise advertises visits to 475 destinations across 147 countries. Cabin prices start at $100,000, according to the company's website, and include an additional monthly fee for at least 15 years.

Marketing materials targeting retirees and digital nomads tout "the incredible opportunity to own a home on a floating paradise," which comes with a gym, putting green, entertainment facilities, a business center, a spa and an "experiential culinary center," according to The Associated Press.

Passengers Johan Bodin and his partner Lanette Canen — from Sweden and the U.S., respectively — relocated from Maui, Hawaii, to spend the next several years on the ship, "Good Morning America" reported. They have spent the last three months traveling Europe while they wait for the ship to leave port.

"We intend to stay on for a long haul, but who knows how we will feel after a year," Bodin told "Good Morning America." "Hopefully, by next weekend, we'll be floating away, saying goodbye to Belfast."

Canen intends to run her Arizona-based auto glass business from the ship, the AP reported. Bodin, a carpenter by trade, is running a YouTube channel documenting the couple's stalled journey.

"We might be crazy, stupid, naive or resilient," Bodin said. "I don’t know. You can put any label on it that you want."