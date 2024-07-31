Largest pizza party, over 60,000 slices devoured, gives Guinness World Record to cruise line

Travelers aboard multiple cruise ships recently helped break a world record for the largest pizza party.

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, California, became a Guinness World Records holder for the second time after hosting a large pizza party on board multiple cruise ships.

Guests aboard a fleet of Princess Cruises boats consumed more than 60,000 slices of pizza during a Guinness World Records attempt on July 12, 2024.

Guinness World Records reported that 11,445 people consumed the pizza in this world record attempt across 16 Princess Cruises ships in Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean.

The cruise line told Fox News Digital that it attempted the world record title of the "World's Largest Pizza Party at Multiple Venues" to promote its collaboration with 13-time world pizza champion chef Tony Gemignani, who helped make the tasty food on board.

The pizzas made for the attempt had more than 6,500 pounds of dough, more than 3,400 pounds of flour, nearly 1,400 pounds of pepperoni slices and more than 2,300 pounds of cheese.

With its second Guinness World Records title achieved, John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, told Fox News Digital the company was excited to set another world record — this time in announcing its collaboration with Gemignani.

"Princess strives to bring next-level greatness to our guests," he said.

"There was no better way to announce our partnership with legendary pizza champ, Tony Gemignani, than by setting the Guinness World Records record title for the 'World's Largest Pizza Party.'"

He added via email, "Tapping into Tony's experience and passion showcases our commitment to continue bringing the best pizza at sea to our guests."

Gemignani also has two pizzas exclusively on board Princess Cruises that include Soppressata sausage, hot honey, agave pesto, goat cheese and other ingredients.

The world champion chef told Fox News Digital that he enjoyed breaking a world record with Princess Cruises.

"Breaking a new world record together was the perfect way to celebrate our partnership," he said.

The cruise line also holds a 2020 world record for the largest marriage vow renewal ceremony, which involved more than 1,443 couples onboard three ships.

Princess Cruises began in 1965 with a cruise ship to Mexico and has since carried two million passengers each year to various destinations.

With 15 cruise ships in total, it caters to over 330 ports with trip offerings from three to 111 days long, according to the brand's website.