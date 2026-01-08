Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US protests

Crowd-for-hire boss rejects Minneapolis unrest as illegal chaos

Adam Swart of Crowds on Demand says anti-ICE chaos crossed into illegal territory following fatal shooting

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
close
Protest industry insider warns anti-ICE chaos backfires Video

Protest industry insider warns anti-ICE chaos backfires

Adam Swart, CEO of Crowds on Demand, explains why his company refused to get involved in the Minneapolis anti-ICE chaos, warning that illegal tactics put lives at risk and only lead to increased federal enforcement.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As anti-ICE agitators disrupt streets across Minneapolis, the CEO of a national protest-organizing firm says the demonstrations have crossed into illegal territory, prompting his company to stay away entirely.

Adam Swart, chief executive officer of Crowds on Demand, told Fox News Digital his firm "would not touch the Minneapolis protests with a 10-foot pole," citing blocked roadways, obstruction of federal agents, and threats against authorities following a fatal shooting during an ICE enforcement operation.

"Blocking roadways, obstructing federal agents, and threatening authorities are illegal, and we don’t engage in any form of illegal protest," Swart said, warning the chaos playing out on city streets will have the opposite effect demonstrators claim to want. "The impact of these protests will actually be to increase ICE operations, not decrease them."

Swart said mixing peaceful protesters with agitators creates serious risks on multiple fronts.

AG PAM BONDI WARNS MINNESOTA PROTESTERS AFTER ICE SHOOTING: 'DO NOT TEST OUR RESOLVE'

minneapolis-border-patrol-pepper-spray-protest-ice-shooting-fox-news

A Border Patrol Tactical Unit agent sprays pepper spray into the face of an agitator attempting to block an immigration officer’s vehicle in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 7. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

"A lot of the people protesting on the streets are actually violent," he said. "They are unhinged, unstable people who pose a risk to peaceful protesters. That’s why we’re staying out."

Swart rejected claims that blocking roads or confronting officers amounts to "nonviolent resistance," calling those actions inherently dangerous, particularly during active law enforcement operations.

"When you block the ability of federal agents to get in and out of a scene, you are putting them at risk from a violent mob," he said. "That ability to enter and exit safely is fundamental to law enforcement."

ICE DIRECTOR FIRES BACK AT 'SQUAD' LAWMAKERS OVER 'POLITICAL RHETORIC' AFTER FATAL MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

He added that winter conditions only compound the danger.

"The roads are icy and snowy," Swart said. "You’re creating barriers that put vehicles at risk, and you’re also putting yourself and other protesters at risk."

Beyond law enforcement concerns, Swart warned that road blockages endanger the broader community.

NOEM ALLEGES WOMAN KILLED IN ICE SHOOTING 'STALKING AND IMPEDING' AGENTS ALL DAY

people protesting in Minnesota

People demonstrate against ICE during a vigil honoring a woman who was shot and killed by an immigration officer earlier in the day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 7, 2026. (Kerem YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images)

"Who else can’t get through when roads are blocked? Ambulances. Fire trucks," he said. "Emergency services have nothing to do with politics, and you’re making it impossible for them to do their jobs."

Swart said such tactics ultimately undermine protesters’ stated goals and strip their message of credibility.

"When protesters commit illegal activity, what’s lost is the substance of the message," he said. "People don’t hear what you’re protesting, they just see the blocked street."

MAYOR JACOB FREY TELLS ICE TO 'GET THE F--- OUT OF MINNEAPOLIS,' REJECTS DHS SELF-DEFENSE STATEMENT

Damage from gunfire is visible on a vehicle’s front window during a federal law enforcement response.

A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of a vehicle involved in a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The agitators took to the streets after a fatal encounter between ICE agents and 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during a federal enforcement operation in south Minneapolis, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS said agents were attempting to make arrests when Good allegedly attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting a federal agent to fire in self-defense, killing Good. The incident remains under investigation.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the shooting was "preventable" and occurred amid escalating interference with federal officers. She said ICE agents became stranded when one of their vehicles was stuck in the snow and were surrounded and blocked by agitators.

According to Noem, Good repeatedly obstructed officers, ignored commands to exit her vehicle, and then "weaponized her vehicle" in an attempt to run over an officer, who was struck and later treated at a hospital.

Swart said the unrest following the shooting underscores why his firm refuses to participate in confrontational activity.

"The chaos on the streets of Minneapolis shows why our approach—peaceful, lawful, persuasive, respectful—is the most effective," he said.

MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTERS CONFRONT FEDERAL AGENTS DAY AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

Minneapolis ICE protestor is taken down by border patrol

Border Patrol federal agents detain an agitator after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, during a rally against increased immigration enforcement across the city outside the Whipple Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 8, 2026. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

Swart warned the street unrest is actively counterproductive.

"If protesters think this will deter ICE, they’re wrong," he said. "What’s far more likely is that ICE will increase its presence to deal with agitators. The administration will want to show it won’t be intimidated."

He added that he has long offered Minneapolis leaders and stakeholders the opportunity to run lawful campaigns aimed at improving safety and restoring order, but said fear and intimidation have stalled those efforts.

ENRAGED ANTI-ICE PROFESSORS SLAM AMERICA, DEMAND 'NUREMBERG' TRIALS FOR AGENTS: ‘MODERATE POSITION’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at a podium during a press conference with a city council member standing behind him.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Dec. 2, 2025. After the Jan. 7 shooting, he told federal immigration authorities Wednesday to "get the f---" out of the city. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Swart blamed that climate for the city’s continued decline, pointing to reduced police presence, shuttered businesses and the recent loss of Minneapolis’ only commuter rail line.

"There’s no one in Minneapolis who believes the city is well run," he said. "It’s failing by any objective standard."

Swart said the city can still recover, but only if residents reject intimidation and lawlessness.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This can be your rock bottom," he said. "You don’t need to fall further. But people have to find the courage to stand up for their city."

"I want to engage in making Minneapolis a better place," Swart added. "Not adding to the chaos currently unfolding."

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue