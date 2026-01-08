AG Pam Bondi warns Minnesota protesters after ICE shooting: 'Do not test our resolve'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi warned protesters in Minnesota on Thursday that while peaceful demonstrations are protected under the First Amendment, obstructing or attacking federal law enforcement will result in arrests and prosecution.

"Obstructing, impeding, or attacking federal law enforcement is a federal crime. So is damaging federal property," Bondi wrote on X.

"If you cross that red line, you will be arrested and prosecuted. Do not test our resolve."

The threat comes after dozens of people gathered in Minneapolis to protest the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

Video from KMSP showed a large group of people standing together in a circle around what appeared to be a makeshift memorial laid out in the snow.

Video from earlier Thursday morning painted a different picture as some people faced off with federal law enforcement agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building.

Fox News captured footage of officers pushing people back and appearing to take several individuals into custody.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for an update on the number of arrests in Minnesota.

One man was seen in the crowd carrying an American flag upside down while others stood with signs.

"Rest in Power Renee," one handwritten sign read, placed among flowers and candles. Other signs said "ICE Out!" and "You Can’t Shoot Us All."

The shooting of Good, a U.S. citizen, has intensified divisions on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers clash over the Trump administration’s immigration policy and ICE enforcement operations.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Good was trying to "weaponize her vehicle" and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over" before she was shot.

Minnesota officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz, condemned the shooting and publicly disputed the government’s version of events.

"The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice," Walz said.

Minneapolis Public Schools said on its website that it was canceling classes on Jan. 8–9 out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns.