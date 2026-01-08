ICE director fires back at 'Squad' lawmakers over 'political rhetoric' after fatal Minneapolis shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons fired back at "Squad" Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar Thursday after the two unleashed criticism following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent in Minnesota.

"Unfortunately, some of those elected officials are ones [who have been] hyping up that political rhetoric from the beginning," he told "America's Newsroom."

"When I became the acting director back in March, you constantly heard that we're the Gestapo, we're kidnapping people, we are arresting U.S. citizens, actively resist us… and that's what's happening," he added.

His remarks came after an ICE agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis after she allegedly attempted to strike him with her vehicle.

Video of the scene showed Good’s car in the middle of the street in a residential neighborhood as ICE agents in a dark gray Nissan Titan truck got out and approached her vehicle.

Good is heard telling agents to "go around," and as they walk toward her Honda Pilot, one agent tells her to "get out of the car."

She then abruptly puts it in reverse and attempts to drive off before she is shot.

The development drew outrage from many Democrats, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who, in a press conference shortly after, told ICE to "get the f---" out of the city.

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar joined in condemning the ICE agent's actions as "murder," with Omar insisting that the agency's officers have "terrorize[d] many citizens in the fifth district," which houses Minneapolis.

Lyons called the situation "totally avoidable" and insisted that many problems would cease if local jurisdictions worked with the federal government and the public would not impede law enforcement operations.

"These individuals that are listening to this political rhetoric and that are following this guidance will go out there and impede us, threaten officers… it's just not right. They shouldn't interject themselves in a potentially deadly situation."