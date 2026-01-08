Minneapolis protesters confront federal agents day after deadly shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters in Minneapolis were seen confronting federal agents in the city on Thursday morning, one day after an ICE agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Whipple Building in Minneapolis, rallying against the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good and increased immigration enforcement across the city. Federal authorities appeared to detain at least four protesters during the demonstration.

Protesters were heard yelling "shame" at the officers and telling them to "go home."

ICE was seen shooting pepper balls and deploying tear gas against the protesters as multiple scuffles broke out.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the shooting in a Wednesday press conference just hours after her death.

Noem told reporters that ICE agents repeatedly instructed the victim to get out of her car and stop "obstructing" law enforcement, but she did not comply. She added that Good had been "stalking and impeding" agents all day.

Video of the scene showed Good’s car in the middle of the street in a residential neighborhood as ICE agents in a dark gray Nissan Titan truck got out and approached her vehicle.

Good is heard telling agents to "go around," and as they walk toward her Honda Pilot, one agent tells her to "get out of the car."

She then abruptly puts it in reverse and attempts to drive off before she is shot.

Noem claimed the woman was trying to "weaponize her vehicle" and " attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Good was shot in the head and strongly disputed the agency’s self-defense claims as "bulls---."

WATCH THE SHOOTING (GRAPHIC WARNING):

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he too had seen the video of the incident and told people not to believe DHS' "propaganda machine" about the shooting.

"The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice," Walz noted.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are jointly leading an investigation.

Fox News' Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.