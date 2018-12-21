Craziest campus meltdowns, professorial rants from 2018

College is supposed to be the marketplace of ideas, but on some campuses, the only "safe space" may be the one occupied by professors, who made some pretty outrageous claims this year.

It's no secret the majority of college professors lean liberal and oppose President Trump on a daily basis, so it's no surprise that early in the year, professors came out in droves on Twitter to bash his State of the Union speech.

Philip Cohen, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland called it "carnage porn," along with tweeting a photoshopped image depicting Trump pointing a gun at the Statue of Liberty's head.

A Princeton University African American studies professor called “every standing ovation” a “cheer for racism and hatred.”

“The SOTU is officially a Klan rally,” tweeted Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor.

Georgetown prof wishes death upon GOP Senators

A Georgetown professor, who is now on leave, went on a profanity-laced tirade on Twitter against then-nominee to the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Dr. Carol Christine Fair, an associate professor in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown, said white Republican senators, specifically Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, who defended Kavanaugh in a fiery speech, “deserve miserable deaths." Fair went on to say in her Saturday message that the living should “castrate their corpses and feed them to swine."

A Georgetown spokesperson told Fox News Fair is no longer teaching students, but will be traveling internationally for university research.

Prof apologizes for calling GOP candidate 'nice guy'

On the other side of the spectrum, a journalism professor at the University of Georgia apologized for offending people after calling the Republican candidate for governor a “nice guy” on Twitter.

Charles Davis, dean of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at UGA, tweeted-then-deleted a message about the President Trump-endorsed candidate for Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, on the night he won the Republican primary.

“I went to high school with GOP guv candidate @BrianKempGA,” Davis wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “We played YMCA ball from childhood. Politics be damned. He is a nice guy, always was. Kind to a fault. He’s a friend, always has been, and will be when we’re old(er) and grey(er). That’s how all this should work, people.”

Davis was labeled a "racist."

“I’d like to apologize to anyone offended by my tweet shout out to Brian Kemp,” Davis wrote. “It was ill-timed and poorly written. I’ve read and learned so much from you all and will endeavor to be more thoughtful.”

Prof calls NRA a 'terrorist organization'

A Medieval Studies professor called the National Rifle Association a “terrorist organization” hours after the Santa Fe, Texas school shooting that killed 10 people in May.

“The NRA is a terrorist organization,” tweeted Matthew Gabriele, a tenured professor at Virginia Tech University.

Tracy Vosburgh, a Virginia Tech spokesperson, told Fox News the anti-NRA tweet doesn’t represent the university.

Prof claims Jesus was 'drag king' with 'queer desires'

A theology professor at a Catholic college is making some bizarre – some would even say blasphemous – claims about Jesus Christ that is causing a stir on campus.

Dr. Tat-siong Benny Liew, chair of New Testament Studies at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., said Jesus was a “drag king” who had “queer desires.” He also claims the Last Supper was a “literary striptease” and that Jesus was not a man, but gender fluid.

Prof kicks out student from her class for claiming there are only two genders

A religious studies major was barred from Christianity class at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for saying during class that there are only two genders.

Lake Ingle, a senior at the university, said he was silenced and punished by IUP Professor Alison Downie for questioning her during a Feb. 28 “Christianity 481: Self, Sin, and Salvation” lecture.

He told the class that the official view of biologists is that there are only two genders.

The feminist professor booted him from class and asked him not to come back.

After an 18-day exile, IUP President Michael Driscoll announced at a press conference in March his decision to go against Downie’s controversial request to ban Ingle from class for “disruptive behavior."