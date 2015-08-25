Court filing: Prosecutors grant immunity to ex-friend of Aaron Hernandez in '12 double slaying

Lawyers for a man investigators believe was with former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez when two men were killed in Boston say he has been granted immunity by prosecutors in the 2012 double shooting.

In a court document filed Monday in a Florida lawsuit, lawyers for Alexander Bradley said they have given Hernandez's civil lawyers "the agreement for immunity" contained in a letter between a Boston prosecutor and Bradley's lawyer.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley wouldn't confirm that Bradley has received immunity, citing a policy against discussing potential witnesses.

Hernandez faces trial in December in the deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors have said Bradley was a passenger in Hernandez's vehicle when Hernandez opened fire on the men in another vehicle.