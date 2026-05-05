Kentucky man accused of kidnapping, killing woman and keeping her body under trailer before disposal

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A Kentucky man is set to go to trial next year after he allegedly abducted and killed a woman, wrapped her body, stored it under his trailer and dumped it on the side of a road seven years ago, according to authorities.

Ryan "Todd" Crawley had his trial date set for May 17–28 of next year in connection with the 2019 death of April Arnett, the Scott County Circuit Court said, according to WKYT.

He was indicted earlier this year on charges of murder, kidnapping and evidence tampering. Crawley pleaded not guilty to the murder and kidnapping charges after he previously pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse.

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Crawley has pleaded not guilty to the murder and kidnapping charges, and those charges remain pending. His attorneys have argued that the timing of the new charges — nearly seven years after Arnett’s death — raises questions about the case. Court documents allege Crawley was involved in Arnett’s kidnapping and killing.

His lawyers, who have sought to maintain their client’s innocence on the more serious charges, have highlighted that the murder and kidnapping charges were filed nearly seven years after the 2019 incident.

On Aug. 17, 2019, at about 9 p.m., Kentucky State Police were notified about a body later identified as Arnett that was found off KY Highway 2328, also known as Old Lexington Road, in Madison County.

Police say the discovery was made four days after Arnett’s alleged death in Scott County.

Crawley allegedly wrapped up Arnett’s body before storing it under his trailer, court documents say, according to WLEX.

Four other people, including the defendant's cousin Ronald Crawley, were charged with helping kidnap Arnett.

Authorities said the two Crawleys drove into Madison County over the Old Clays Ferry Bridge with Arnett's body wrapped in a tarp with cinder blocks attached. The pair attempted to toss her body into the water, but it became stuck on a guy wire, at which point the men put Arnett’s body back into the vehicle and dumped it off the side of the road, where she was ultimately found.

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Ronald Crawley was arrested in Oregon in 2019 after allegedly fleeing to the state.

Arnett was a mother of three, according to her obituary, which said she "will forever be known for her big heart and infectious smile."