California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic may have forced millions of Americans to stay home, but it's not stopping law enforcement from going above and beyond the call of duty.

The San Diego Police Department shared a video Wednesday of officers who responded to a welfare check but then did much more.

“It started as a welfare check and ended with spirits being raised for all,” the department wrote on Twitter.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

The department said that officers from the agency's southern division decided to help a man, identified as "Mr. Teo," a 95-year-old widower "in need of some help."

Video posted to Twitter shows officers going through aisles of a store, picking up items such as non-perishable foods, milk, and paper towels.

After checking out, the officers then headed to the Golden House restaurant where they then picked up food to deliver to the 95-year-old.

"Chicken and vegetables, that's a lot," one officer could be heard saying.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

When officers delivered everything to the man's home, he could be heard thanking them.

"This is how we win," San Diego police said.

CALIFORNIA’S CORONAVIRUS ‘STAY AT HOME’ ORDER: HERE ARE THE GUIDELINES

As of Wednesday afternoon, California had 2,634 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that half of the state's confirmed coronavirus patients are younger than 50.

In the days after the governor’s sweeping order for Golden State residents to “stay at home,” in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, police have noted a drop in calls for service.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

San Diego Police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said Tuesday the department has estimated dispatchers received an 11 percent decrease in calls compared to the five days before the order took effect.

“It’s very encouraging for us,” he told CBS8. “It shows us that San Diegans are heeding the warning that the governor has put out, and the mandate, and that people are staying at home.”