California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday evening announced he's enacting a "statewide order" for its nearly 40 million residents to "stay at home," a wide-reaching order for the most populous state in the country as the coronavirus spreads.

The order, taking effect Thursday night, prohibited gatherings outside and required businesses that needed employees to physically report to work to shut down.

“We need to bend the curve in the state of California,” Newsom said. “There’s a social contract here. People, I think, recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they have.”

He added, “This is a moment we need to make tough decisions. This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth.”

Public events have been canceled and bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms and clubs will be closed. Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will stay open. Newsom's office projected the virus will infect more than half of Californias within two months, according to a letter he sent to President Trump on Wednesday.

The order came just after Los Angeles County officials announced a near-lockdown of the county, affecting 10 million residents who were urged to stay home except in cases when they needed to go outside for essential needs.

"We're about to enter into a new way of living here in Los Angeles," Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference. "What we do and how we do it and if we get this right will determine how long this crisis lasts."

On Wednesday, Newsom directed $100 million to go toward local governments for emergency housing and shelter support. San Francisco officials on Monday ordered the country's first "shelter in place" order.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.