©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Luigi Mangione’s journal not ‘manifesto’ about healthcare industry grievances, attorney argues

Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, apparently named the company in his writings

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
The Luigi Mangione case is ‘playing out’ in the ‘court of public opinion,’ attorney says Video

The Luigi Mangione case is ‘playing out’ in the ‘court of public opinion,’ attorney says

Attorney Lexie Rigden joins ‘Fox News Live’ to give her take on the Menendez brothers and Luigi Mangione criminal cases.

Luigi Mangione's defense attorney in Pennsylvania continues to argue that Altoona police unlawfully detained the murder suspect and searched his belongings when they identified him at a McDonald's following a tip.

Mangione, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism, stalking and a slew of other state and federal charges in both New York and Pennsylvania, for allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a married father of two, on a sidewalk in Manhattan in December 2024.

Now his attorney says authorities' use of the word "manifesto" to describe Mangione's writings allegedly found in his backpack during his arrest on Dec. 9 is "incorrect."

"The use of this characterization of the defendant’s alleged personal experiences and writings is incorrect, improper and without justification and has no probative value," Altoona-based defense attorney Thomas Dickey said in a Tuesday court filing. "Defendant believes that this characterization was done so solely for the purpose to prejudice the defendant and put him in a negative light before the public, all in an effort to prejudice any potential jury pool."

Luigi Mangione appears in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a status hearing in New York City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel last year. (Curtis Means/Pool)

Mangione allegedly shot Thompson outside the Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealthcare's annual shareholder conference was being held, in an act prosecutors believe was meant to send a message to the healthcare insurance industry based on a manifesto found on the suspect when he was arrested days after Thompson's murder.

In his writings, Mangione apparently expressed his grievances with the healthcare industry — specifically naming UnitedHealthcare and the shareholder conference where Thompson was headed in New York at the time of the assassination.

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed in New York City. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group)

Dickey is asking the court not to describe Mangione's alleged writings as a "manifesto." He is also asking the court to suppress various other evidence, including what Dickey describes as a warrantless search of the suspect's backpack, statements made to police during his arrest and DNA evidence. 

Luigi Mangione mugshot in prison orange

Luigi Mangione pictured in a Pennsylvania mugshot after his arrest in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Mangione's attorney argued that Mangione had been improperly detained and arrested at the McDonald's, so certain evidence collected during that arrest should not be submitted as evidence against his client.

The 26-year-old suspect has a degree from the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania and attended an elite private high school in Baltimore.

Despite some supporters' characterization of him as an anti-capitalist crusader, he allegedly stopped at a New York City Starbucks for coffee minutes before the murder and was ultimately arrested while eating hashbrowns at McDonald's.

An exterior view of a McDonald’s restaurant in in Altoona, Pennsylvania

A McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Luigi Mangione was arrested at the McDonald’s for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. (David Dee Delgado for Fox News Digital)

Mangione is accused of "meticulously" planning the murder with the motive of igniting a "public discussion about the healthcare industry," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

New York prosecutors said Mangione plotted to travel to New York; find Thompson, a Minnesota resident in town for UnitedHealthcare's annual shareholder conference; and kill him. Mangione allegedly shot Thompson from behind with a 3D-printed ghost gun and suppressor. 

Luigi Mangione departs the courtroom following his arraignment

Luigi Mangione departs the courtroom following his arraignment in New York City Criminal Court on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Mangione pleaded not guilty on state charges for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

The NYPD released a still image from surveillance video, showing him pulling his face mask down and smiling while flirting with a clerk at the check-in of the Manhattan hostel where police say he stayed for the murder. It went viral and immediately attracted a wave of support online for the accused killer.

In a photo taken from Crime Stoppers, a man in what appears to be an olive green jacket smiles

The suspected gunman in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder, believed to be Luigi Mangione, is seen flirting with a hostel employee on surveillance footage before the Dec. 4 shooting. (NYPD)

The suspect allegedly fled the scene of Thompson's murder, rode a bike to a bus station and took a bus to Altoona, where he was ultimately identified and arrested.

Mangione is originally from Maryland and recently lived in California and Hawaii. He graduated as valedictorian from the Gilman School, a private, all-boys high school in Baltimore, in 2016.

Mangione went on to receive his bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

