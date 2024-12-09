UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect arrested at Pennsylvania McDonald's

An Ivy League graduate was taken into custody at a Pennsylvania McDonalds in the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson after a witness recognized him from images of the suspect distributed by police, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Fox News Digital.

The man, 26-year-old software engineer Luigi Mangione, had a similar gun and silencer to the ones used in the Wednesday shooting on his person, per the source. He also carried four fake IDs, the New York Post reported - one of them matched the name on the ID used on the suspected gunman to check into an Upper West Side hostel.

A senior law enforcement official told the New York Times that Mangione listed grievances against health care companies for putting profits above care in the handwritten document.

NYPD BELIEVES UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO ASSASSIN LEFT NEW YORK CITY ON A BUS MORNING OF SHOOTING

Mangione was working on a laptop in the Altoona fast food location - a police source told Fox News Digital surveillance footage caught the person of interest using a laptop in a New York McDonald's location before the Wednesday shooting, and that "the eyebrows match[ed]."

A witness allegedly notified police after recognizing the man's face from wanted posters around 9:15 a.m., the police source said.

Mangione was taken to Altoona Police Department, which did not return Fox News Digital's requests for comment at press time. He was arrested on unrelated charges for , the department wrote in a press release.



NYPD officials arrived at the department several hours after Mangione was taken into custody.

Altoona is a city located about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Mangione of Towsom, MD was valedictorian of his Baltimore prep school class in 2016, per the school's newspaper, and graduated with a Master’s degree in engineering and computer science from the University of Pennsylvania, according to his LinkedIn.

He is a software developer who has worked for TrueCar Inc. for the last four years, per his LinkedIn.

Online activity showed Mangione subscribed to anti-capitalist and climate-change causes and shows his disdain for the state of health care in the U.S., law enforcement sources told the Post.

Mangione's Goodreads account shows that his literary interests range from Socrates to Aldous Huxley to the writings of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

With the handle @luigi.from.fiji, Mangione's social media also indicates that he currently resides in Hawaii.

Thompson was shot three times outside the Hilton Midtown in New York City. The suspect in the shooting was last seen at Port Authority bus station in Upper Manhattan.

Mangione has not yet been formally named by law enforcement as Thompson's shooter.