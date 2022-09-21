Coors Light beer drenches Florida highway after semi-trailer crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A semi-trailer driving through Florida crashed early Wednesday morning – closing down the highway and saturating it with Coors Light beer.

Authorities closed down a southbound portion of Interstate-75 to tend to the beer-drenched road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 6 a.m. in Hernando County, roughly 30 miles north of Tampa.

One semi-trailer clipped another while changing lanes – forcing other vehicles to brake suddenly.

When the freight truck carrying the Coors Light beers failed to stop, the vehicle collided with a pickup truck and another semi.

Hundreds of Silver Bullet beer cans were strewn across the road in the incident.

Authorities say that the occupants of the truck only sustained minor injuries. The roadway reopened at around 12 p.m. that day.

Associated Press contributed to this report.