Florida
Published

Coors Light beer drenches Florida highway after semi-trailer crash

One of the semis ripped wide open and sent cans of Coors Light beer flying, leaving a Florida interstate covered in beer

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A semi-trailer driving through Florida crashed early Wednesday morning – closing down the highway and saturating it with Coors Light beer.

Authorities closed down a southbound portion of Interstate-75 to tend to the beer-drenched road. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 6 a.m. in Hernando County, roughly 30 miles north of Tampa. 

Cases of Coors Light beer were strewn across a highway after two semitrailers collided on the Florida road.

Cases of Coors Light beer were strewn across a highway after two semitrailers collided on the Florida road. (Florida Highway Patrol)

One semi-trailer clipped another while changing lanes – forcing other vehicles to brake suddenly.

MILLIONS OF BEES RELEASED AFTER SEMITRAILER CRASH ON INTERSTATE

When the freight truck carrying the Coors Light beers failed to stop, the vehicle collided with a pickup truck and another semi.

Hundreds of Silver Bullet beer cans were strewn across the road in the incident.

GEORGIA WOMAN, 91, SURVIVES AFTER SEMI-TRUCK TIRES CRASH INTO HER HOME: 'I COULD'VE BEEN KILLED'

Authorities say that the occupants of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say that the occupants of the truck sustained minor injuries. (Florida Highway Patrol via AP)

Authorities say that the occupants of the truck only sustained minor injuries. The roadway reopened at around 12 p.m. that day. 

Associated Press contributed to this report.