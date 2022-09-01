Washington, DC, officials say one person hurt after reports of a shooting at metro station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Washington, D.C., said that police responded to reports of a shot fired at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station on Thursday afternoon that left one person injured.

A spokesperson for the Metro Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told Fox News Digital that the Metro Transit Police Department responded to a report of a shot fired at the metro station shortly after 4 p.m. on the lower level Yellow and Green Line platform.

One female victim suffered a nonlife-threatening injury and declined transportation to a local hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that it's unclear if the individual was shot.

The spokesperson said that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Police are still investigating and working to determine what led to the shooting.

Green and Yellow line trains are bypassing the L’Enfant Plaza station toward Branch Ave/Huntington while police are investigating the incident, and customers are being taken by Metrobus from Archives to L’Enfant Plaza.