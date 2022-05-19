Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

Connecticut high school lacrosse player murder: Rival school confirms student arrested in stabbing

St. Joseph High School confirmed one of its students has been arrested in the death of James ‘Jimmy’ McGrath

By Michael Ruiz , Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

SHELTON, Conn. – A Connecticut Catholic school has confirmed rumors that one of its students is the 16-year-old suspect arrested in connection with a fight outside a high school party that left a young lacrosse player dead and three others injured Saturday.

"The Shelton Police Department arrested a St. Joseph High School student in relation to a fatality at a private Shelton residence on Saturday, May 14, 2022," the Trumbull, Connecticut, school announced on Facebook Wednesday. "Our entire School Community is horrified and deeply saddened by the tragic death of James ‘Jimmy’ McGrath."

No one authorized to comment from the school's main office was immediately available when reached by Fox News Digital Thursday morning.

Fairfield Prep student Jimmy McGrath and a memorial outside the home where he was allegedly stabbed.

Fairfield Prep student Jimmy McGrath and a memorial outside the home where he was allegedly stabbed. (Fairfield College Preparatory School/ Fox News)

Prosecutors have not yet released the Milford teen’s name. Sources tell Fox News Digital the case is expected to be transferred to adult court in Derby at some point, and the name will be released.

CONNECTICUT HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE PLAYER REMEMBERED IN SHOW OF UNITY BETWEEN OPPOSING TEAMS

Experts tell Fox News Digital that murder cases involving teens over 15 are automatically sent to adult court.

Neighbors told Fox News Digital Thursday they heard girls screaming for help just before midnight Saturday and called 911. They said they did not think any of the victims lived at the home, but believed that partygoers may have been drinking. They said about 30 cars were parked along the street and around the corner that night.

James McGrath poses in his lacrosse uniform.

James McGrath poses in his lacrosse uniform. (Fairfield College Preparatory School)

On Wednesday evening, McGrath’s lacrosse teammates at Fairfield College Preparatory School squared off against Shelton High School – where his sister is a senior. His father addressed and thanked the crowd, which showed up wearing baby blue in honor of the slain teen, instead of team colors.

Father of Connecticut lacrosse player: ‘This is a day to celebrate Jimmy’s life’ Video

CONNECTICUT HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE PLAYER MURDER: EXPERTS SAY LEGAL CONSEQUENCES FOR PARTY HOST PARENTS

Players on both teams ran out to the center of the field to hug McGrath’s mother, father and sister before the game, and spectators in the bleachers periodically erupted in cheers supporting both teams and McGrath, in unison.

  • Mourners honored Jimmy McGrath's family at a pregame ceremony Wednesday evening.
    Image 1 of 5

    Jimmy’s parents hold hands at center field during the pre-game ceremony.  (Fox News Digital)

  • Mourners honored Jimmy McGrath's family at a pregame ceremony Wednesday evening.
    Image 2 of 5

    Many of Jimmy's friends and teammates have "JM" written on their legs. (Fox News Digital)

  • Mourners honored Jimmy McGrath's family at a pregame ceremony Wednesday evening.
    Image 3 of 5

    Everyone was asked to wear baby blue to support Jimmy. (Fox News Digital)

  • Mourners honored Jimmy McGrath's family at a pregame ceremony Wednesday evening.
    Image 4 of 5

    The community gathers to pray for Jimmy in center field.  (Fox News Digital)

  • Neighbors called 911 Saturday after hearing girls screaming from a home in Shelton, Connecticut.
    Image 5 of 5

    A 16-year-old murder suspect allegedly stabbed Jimmy McGrath outside this home on Laurel Glen Drive in Milford, Connecticut, where a memorial in the shape of a heart was placed outside.  (Fox News Digital)

"The McGrath family requested for the Shelton-Prep game to be played to honor Jimmy with his brothers who love the sport," the father, Kevin McGrath explained in a Facebook post. "If you love lacrosse and you love Jimmy, Please support a wonderful night of life-long friends playing a game they love."

McGrath had close friends on both teams, according to parents in the crowd.

"Jimmy was just the type of kid that everyone liked," said Tony Gandalfo, who said his son Peter is a teammate on Fairfield Prep.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Shelton Detective Bureau is still actively investigating McGrath’s killing and encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports