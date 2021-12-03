Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published
Last Update 28 mins ago

Alleged gang member stabs Columbia University student, 30, to death

Davide Giri was a graduate student and Ph.D. candidate at the school's School of Engineering and Applied Science

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
An alleged gang member stabbed a 30-year-old Columbia University student to death on Thursday evening, according to authorities and local reports.

Columbia University President Lee Bollinger identified Davide Giri, a graduate student and Ph.D. candidate at the school's School of Engineering and Applied Science, as the deceased victim in several attacks that took place just before 11 p.m. EST just blocks away from the university's campus.

West 123 Street and Amsterdam Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

"This news is both unspeakably sad and deeply shocking, as it took place only steps from our campus," Bollinger said in a Thursday statement. "The University is working closely with NYPD to learn more details of the attack and, of course, we will keep you updated as we learn more."

The New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to reports of a male assaulted and found Giri with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Columbia University campus in New York City (iStock)

Police then discovered a second, 27-year-old male victim by West 110 Street and Cathedral Parkway with a stab wound to his torso. The stabbings occurred about 15 minutes apart, according to FOX 5 New York.

Authorities canvassed the area and identified a 25-year-old male fitting the description of the suspect in Central Park and took him into custody. Officers observed the suspect "menacing a 29-year-old male … with a knife."

Morningside Park in New York (Google Maps)

The suspect, who was on parole from a 2018 assault, is reportedly a known gang member, according to FOX 5, though the NYPD could not confirm that information to Fox News. He has not been formally charged as of Friday morning but is expected to be arraigned later this afternoon.

The NYPD's investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

A Columbia student called the incident "another senseless killing" in a Friday Facebook post.

The stabbing occurred near Morningside Park, where 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors was murdered two years ago.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com. Follow her on Twitter at @audpants.

