Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

College

Columbia University punishes students who took over building during anti-Israel protests

An anti-Israel demonstration devolved into chaos last year when protestors took over Hamilton Hall

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Columbia University loses $400 million in federal grants over antisemitism allegations Video

Columbia University loses $400 million in federal grants over antisemitism allegations

Corey DeAngelis, senior fellow at the American Culture Project, joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the Trump administration's decision to revoke $400 million in funding for Columbia University over allegations of antisemitism.

Columbia University on Thursday announced some students who occupied a campus building last spring during anti-Israel protests would face a range of punishments, including expulsions and suspensions.

The announcement came as the Ivy League institution finds itself embroiled in controversy over the arrest of a student and the rescinding of more than $400 million in federal grants to the school by the Trump administration because of its "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

The punishments, which include "multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions related to the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring," were issued by the Columbia University Judicial Board.

TRUMP CUTS MORE THAN $400 MILLION IN GRANTS TO COLUMBIA OVER ANTISEMITISM CONCERNS, POTENTIALLY MORE TO COME

Student protesters camp near the entrance to Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University

Student protesters camp near the entrance to Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)

"With respect to other events taking place last spring, the UJB’s determinations recognized previously imposed disciplinary action," the school said in a statement. "The return of suspended students will be overseen by Columbia’s University Life Office."

The punishments take effect at the conclusion of the appeal period, the school's rules administrator said Thursday. 

Columbia has come under intense scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus after Hamas' attack against Israel Oct. 7, 2023.

In February, the House Committee on Education and Workforce sent a letter to Columbia’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, and board chairs listing antisemitic incidents it said had taken place on campus since the fall 2024 semester. 

NYPD MAKES MULTIPLE ARRESTS AT BARNARD COLLEGE AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS TAKE OVER LIBRARY

Student protesters march around their encampment on the Columbia University campus

Student protesters march around their encampment on the Columbia University campus April 29, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

The list included the taking over of Hamilton Hall, the harassment of Jewish students and disruption of an Israeli history class. 

In August 2024, three Columbia University deans resigned over their text exchange that "disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes."

Susan Chang-Kim, vice dean and chief administrative officer; Matthew Patashnick, associate dean for student and family support; and Cristen Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life, all stepped down.

Anti-Israel mob

Members of an anti-Israel mob broke into Hamilton Hall at Columbia University April 30, 2024. On Thursday, the school announced that some students who participated in the occupation of the building will be punished. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)

That same month, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik stepped down after months of criticism of her handling of the protests on campus, many of which devolved into clashes between anti-Israel demonstrators and police, and antisemitism on campus. 

Armstrong issued a letter Friday in response to the Trump administration cutting federal grants to the school.

Columbia University and students split image

Anti-Israel agitators staged encampments on Columbia University's campus. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I accepted the role of Interim President in August 2024, I knew Columbia needed a reset from the previous year and the chaos of encampments and protests on our campus," Armstrong wrote. "The University also needed to acknowledge and repair the damage to our Jewish students, who were targeted, harassed, and made to feel unsafe or unwelcome on our campus last spring."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.