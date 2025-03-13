Columbia University punishes students who took over building during anti-Israel protests

Columbia University on Thursday announced some students who occupied a campus building last spring during anti-Israel protests would face a range of punishments, including expulsions and suspensions.

The announcement came as the Ivy League institution finds itself embroiled in controversy over the arrest of a student and the rescinding of more than $400 million in federal grants to the school by the Trump administration because of its "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

The punishments, which include "multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions related to the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring," were issued by the Columbia University Judicial Board.

TRUMP CUTS MORE THAN $400 MILLION IN GRANTS TO COLUMBIA OVER ANTISEMITISM CONCERNS, POTENTIALLY MORE TO COME

"With respect to other events taking place last spring, the UJB’s determinations recognized previously imposed disciplinary action," the school said in a statement. "The return of suspended students will be overseen by Columbia’s University Life Office."

The punishments take effect at the conclusion of the appeal period, the school's rules administrator said Thursday.

Columbia has come under intense scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus after Hamas' attack against Israel Oct. 7, 2023.

In February, the House Committee on Education and Workforce sent a letter to Columbia’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, and board chairs listing antisemitic incidents it said had taken place on campus since the fall 2024 semester.

NYPD MAKES MULTIPLE ARRESTS AT BARNARD COLLEGE AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS TAKE OVER LIBRARY

The list included the taking over of Hamilton Hall, the harassment of Jewish students and disruption of an Israeli history class.

In August 2024, three Columbia University deans resigned over their text exchange that "disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes."

Susan Chang-Kim, vice dean and chief administrative officer; Matthew Patashnick, associate dean for student and family support; and Cristen Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life, all stepped down.

That same month, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik stepped down after months of criticism of her handling of the protests on campus, many of which devolved into clashes between anti-Israel demonstrators and police, and antisemitism on campus.

Armstrong issued a letter Friday in response to the Trump administration cutting federal grants to the school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I accepted the role of Interim President in August 2024, I knew Columbia needed a reset from the previous year and the chaos of encampments and protests on our campus," Armstrong wrote. "The University also needed to acknowledge and repair the damage to our Jewish students, who were targeted, harassed, and made to feel unsafe or unwelcome on our campus last spring."