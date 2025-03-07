Trump cuts more than $400 million in grants to Columbia over antisemitism concerns, potentially more to come

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration announced on Friday that it will rescind more than $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University, citing concerns over rising antisemitism on campus and the school's failure to address it.

Earlier this week, the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Education (DoED) and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced the initiation of a "comprehensive review" of more than $5 billion in federal grant money that goes to Columbia, "in light of ongoing investigations for potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act" related to antisemitism on campus.

It has only been four days since the Trump administration's announcement of this review, but the agencies have already begun slashing funds. Sources familiar with the matter, who asked to remain anonymous, say that more than $400 million in federal grant funds from HHS and DoED will be rescinded from Columbia as a result of the antisemitism that is allegedly continuing on campus.

FOX NEWS ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ NEWSLETTER: A PROFESSOR STANDS UP TO COLUMBIA'S TOLERANCE OF HATE

As the review of Columbia's grant dollars continues, additional federal funding could be rescinded, sources familiar with the review said.

The university faced ongoing anti-Israel protests this week reminiscent of the student encampments that enveloped Columbia, and subsequently campuses across the country, following Hamas' attack on innocent Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023. Students swarmed and attempted to take over a library on campus, leading to nine arrests Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

Linda McMahon, the Trump administration's Secretary of Education, visited the campus on Friday to meet with university leaders and discuss the ongoing concerns related to antisemitism.

THERE IS A ‘DOUBLE STANDARD’ FOR ANTISEMITISM IN COLLEGES AND HOLLYWOOD: DR. SHEILA NAZARIAN

"Americans have watched in horror for more than a year now, as Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses—repeatedly overrun by antisemitic students and agitators. Unlawful encampments and demonstrations have completely paralyzed day-to-day campus operations, depriving Jewish students of learning opportunities to which they are entitled," McMahon said in a statement earlier this week.

"Institutions that receive federal funds have a responsibility to protect all students from discrimination. Columbia’s apparent failure to uphold their end of this basic agreement raises very serious questions about the institution’s fitness to continue doing business with the United States government."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The move to slash more than $400 million in grant funds to Columbia is in line with President Donald Trump's executive orders calling for a crackdown on antisemitism, particularly on college campuses. As part of the EOs, the Trump administration established a multi-agency Task Force to Combat Antisemitism. Its first major action was the review of Columbia's grant funds.

"We are reviewing the announcement from the federal agencies and pledge to work with the federal government to restore Columbia’s federal funding," a spokesperson from Columbia said in a statement. "We take Columbia’s legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combatting antisemitism and ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff."