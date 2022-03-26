Colorado woman dies at Grand Canyon after falling into whitewater rapids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Colorado woman, 68, died last week when she fell into whitewater rapids while on a multi-day boating trip through Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, park officials said Friday.

Mary Kelley was near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River nine days into her trip late Thursday morning when she fell into the water.

Members of her group pulled her out of the water and park officials flew in a helicopter but all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Park officials said Hance Rapid at the intersection with Red Canyon is difficult to maneuver because of debris in the water from recent flash floods.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into Kelley’s death.

Last August, an Oregon man died after falling 50 feet while hiking a trail in the park. David Colburn’s death last summer was the 18th in 2021.

