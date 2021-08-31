Oregon man dies after falling 50 feet in Grand Canyon National Park

An Oregon man died after falling 50 feet while hiking in Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend, officials said.

Park officials identified the man as David Colburn, 48, of Tygh Valley, Ore., the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release.

Colburn was on a river trip in the Deer Creek Narrows on Saturday when he fell about 50 feet during a hike. Members of the river trip were unable to find him in the narrows.

The park’s Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an injured man just before 4:30 p.m. and dispatched multiple teams of NPS technical and swift water rescuers to the scene.

However, rescuers were unable to immediately locate Colburn due to terrain, darkness and safety concerns, the NPS said.

On Sunday, rescuers found Colburn dead and recovered his body, according to park officials. His body was flown via helicopter to the South Rim.

No further information was immediately available as the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office conduct an investigation into the incident.

So far this year, there have been 18 fatalities and 285 search and rescue incidents reported at national parks, spokeswoman Joelle Baird told the Arizona Republic.