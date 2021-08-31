Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Parks
Published

Oregon man dies after falling 50 feet in Grand Canyon National Park

Man was on a river trip in the Deer Creek Narrows when he fell Saturday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Oregon man died after falling 50 feet while hiking in Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend, officials said.

Park officials identified the man as David Colburn, 48, of Tygh Valley, Ore., the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release

DEATH VALLEY HIKERS DIE ON SAME TRAIL DAYS APART AMID HOT TEMPERATURES

Colburn was on a river trip in the Deer Creek Narrows on Saturday when he fell about 50 feet during a hike. Members of the river trip were unable to find him in the narrows.

The park’s Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an injured man just before 4:30 p.m. and dispatched multiple teams of NPS technical and swift water rescuers to the scene.

An Oregon man died after he  fell 50 feet while hiking at the Deer Creek Narrows within Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, park officials said.

An Oregon man died after he  fell 50 feet while hiking at the Deer Creek Narrows within Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, park officials said. (National Park Service)

However, rescuers were unable to immediately locate Colburn due to terrain, darkness and safety concerns, the NPS said.

On Sunday, rescuers found Colburn dead and recovered his body, according to park officials. His body was flown via helicopter to the South Rim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further information was immediately available as the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office conduct an investigation into the incident.

So far this year, there have been 18 fatalities and 285 search and rescue incidents reported at national parks, spokeswoman Joelle Baird told the Arizona Republic.

Your Money