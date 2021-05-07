Colorado man living in Thailand charged with killing of pregnant wife found dead inside a trash bin

A Colorado man has been charged in Thailand with killing his pregnant wife, authorities said Friday.

Jason Matthew Balzer, 32, allegedly confessed to the slaying of 32-year-old wife, Pitchaporn Kidchob, during an interrogation on Thursday, said Maj. Gen. Weerachon Boontawee, chief of Provincial Police Region 5′s Detective Department.

Balzer said Pitchaporn tried to kick him out of the home he purchased for her in Nan, her home province, before he stabbed her with a knife, Weerachon said. Authorities said the couple had gotten into an argument moments before the stabbing.

Her body was put in a trash can that was buried in a wooded area three miles from the home, he said. Balzer attempted to flee the area in a motorbike, police said. He was arrested in the city of Chiang Mai.

Balzer, a programmer, met his wife in 2017 while in Thailand. They married in the United States after he quit his job and sold all his property before moving to Thailand.

He was not aware she was pregnant, the Thai Rath newspaper reported, citing Provincial Police Region 5 commander Prachuab Wongsuk. Balzer had been in legal trouble in the past, according to the paper.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported in December 2019 that he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. He was originally charged with attempted murder and other charges but the victim refused to testify, the paper reported.

Last year, he and another man were stopped by police in Mead and were found to be transporting 72 guns, the Greenley Tribune reported. Other arrests include one for 74 violations of a protective order, possession of an illegal weapon and dangerous weapon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.