Colorado
Colorado city closes library after meth residue found in restroom air ducts

Methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six library restrooms, Boulder, Colorado officials said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Colorado library was closed this week for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in multiple restrooms.

Boulder officials closed the city's main library Monday but it was not made clear how long the closure would last. 

The decision was made after the city received results of meth in the air ducts of six restrooms. The testing was done after a spike in reports of people smoking in public restrooms over the last four weeks, the city said.

The Boulder Public Library. The building was closed this week for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms.

The Boulder Public Library. The building was closed this week for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms. (Boulder Public Library)

On two occasions, city employees were evaluated after experiencing "symptoms consistent with a potential exposure to meth residue or fumes," the city said. They were cleared of any health concerns. 

"This is truly a sad situation and represents the impact of a widespread epidemic in our country," said Library Director David Farnan said in a news release. "The city is consulting with Boulder County Public Health officials and will take all steps necessary to prioritize safety. We are committed to transparency and appropriate remediation." 

There was no indication that anyone who had been in the library and its restrooms in recent weeks face health risks, the city said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the city, which declined to comment on the matter. 

The Meadows, George Reynolds, and NoBo Corner libraries will remain open, the city said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.