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Colorado

Colorado highway descends into chaos after massive 75-vehicle pileup, amid hazardous winter weather

Authorities say the massive pileup followed a chaotic morning of 6 separate crashes neaby

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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At least 75 vehicles were ensnared in a massive, chain-reaction pileup on a Colorado highway Tuesday, authorities said.

The crashes unfolded in the Rocky Mountains west of Denver, specifically near Loveland Ski Area, and followed a chaotic morning that saw six separate wrecks, mostly along the same highway, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials said the latest crash forced a two-way lane shutdown on Interstate 70, as photos released by the authorities showed emergency crews assisting drivers at the scene.  

"The closure is due to a severe multi-vehicle crash on the east side of Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel that took place this afternoon," the Colorado Department of Transportation (CODOT) said. "There is currently no estimated time for reopening." 

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Rescuers navigate Colorado crash scene

A person is seen moving through wrecked vehicles after a major pileup on a Colorado highway on April 14. (Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office)

According to the photos, the crashes appeared to have occurred on a snow-blanketed roadway, as winter weather may have created hazardous driving conditions in the mountain corridor.

The area near Loveland Ski Area has also long been known as a major bottleneck on I-70, particularly as ski traffic converges with Denver-area commuters during the spring season.

Officials have not yet reported any injuries.

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Snowstorm blankets crash-hit Colorado highway

A snow-covered stretch of highway near Eisenhower Tunnel is shown during dangerous conditions on April 14. (Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier in the day, officials reported six crashes during the morning hours, with some involving single vehicles and others multi-vehicle collisions. Five of the crashes occurred on I-70 westbound near mile marker 221, with another reported on U.S. Highway 40. 

The sheriff’s office indicated that all of those earlier incidents had been cleared before the major 75-vehicle pileup unfolded nearby on I-70 eastbound near mile marker 216.

Snowy Colorado highway multi-vehicle crash

Vehicles sit crumpled together after a massive pileup on a Colorado highway on April 14. (Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office)

An hour later, the authorities shut down both lanes of the highway. 

"Due to the severity of the crash, drivers approaching the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel should expect to be turned around for the next several hours," CODOT said. 

Truck collision in Colorado pileup

A damaged car is wedged into a trailer following a multi-vehicle crash on a Colorado highway on April 14. (Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office)

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"Bottom line, we need folks to slow down, increase following distance, and make it to their destination safely," the sheriff’s office said. 

Colorado State Patrol is leading the crash investigation. 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
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