Colorado highway descends into chaos after massive 75-vehicle pileup, amid hazardous winter weather

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At least 75 vehicles were ensnared in a massive, chain-reaction pileup on a Colorado highway Tuesday, authorities said.

The crashes unfolded in the Rocky Mountains west of Denver, specifically near Loveland Ski Area, and followed a chaotic morning that saw six separate wrecks, mostly along the same highway, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the latest crash forced a two-way lane shutdown on Interstate 70, as photos released by the authorities showed emergency crews assisting drivers at the scene.

"The closure is due to a severe multi-vehicle crash on the east side of Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel that took place this afternoon," the Colorado Department of Transportation (CODOT) said. "There is currently no estimated time for reopening."

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According to the photos, the crashes appeared to have occurred on a snow-blanketed roadway, as winter weather may have created hazardous driving conditions in the mountain corridor.

The area near Loveland Ski Area has also long been known as a major bottleneck on I-70, particularly as ski traffic converges with Denver-area commuters during the spring season.

Officials have not yet reported any injuries.

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Earlier in the day, officials reported six crashes during the morning hours, with some involving single vehicles and others multi-vehicle collisions. Five of the crashes occurred on I-70 westbound near mile marker 221, with another reported on U.S. Highway 40.

The sheriff’s office indicated that all of those earlier incidents had been cleared before the major 75-vehicle pileup unfolded nearby on I-70 eastbound near mile marker 216.

An hour later, the authorities shut down both lanes of the highway.

"Due to the severity of the crash, drivers approaching the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel should expect to be turned around for the next several hours," CODOT said.

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"Bottom line, we need folks to slow down, increase following distance, and make it to their destination safely," the sheriff’s office said.

Colorado State Patrol is leading the crash investigation.