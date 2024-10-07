Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Colorado black bear attacks 74-year-old man after breaking into home, leaving 'significant' claw wounds

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it’s ‘certainly lucky we didn’t have a fatality’ in Lake City

Greg Norman
Published
A 74-year-old Colorado man has suffered "significant" claw wounds after being attacked by a black bear that broke into his home, wildlife officials say. 

The incident happened Thursday night in Lake City "after the bear and her three cubs opened a partially cracked sliding glass door" and entered the property, causing a "loud crash" that startled the residents inside, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). 

"It’s certainly lucky we didn’t have a fatality, because it was close," CPW wildlife officer Lucas Martin said in a statement. 

The agency says the victim of the attack "grabbed a chair from the kitchen and attempted to direct the adult bear out the door," but the female bear ended up charging him and knocking him into a wall. 

Black bear in Yellowstone

A Black bear forages for food near a stream on May 18, 2024 in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. A man in Colorado was attacked by a black bear that entered his home, wildlife officials say. (Jonathan Newton/Getty Images)

"The bear swiped at the man, who incurred significant wounds from being clawed, including wounds to the head, neck, both arms, lower abdomen, shoulder and calf," CPW said.  

The victim reportedly received treatment for his wounds at the scene and declined to be transported to a local hospital. 

Wildlife officials said the adult female bear and all three cubs then climbed trees outside the home and "after preliminary confirmation of their involvement in the attack, all four bears involved were subsequently euthanized." 

Black bear looking for food in Alaska

A Black bear is seen looking for salmon along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Alaska in August 2019. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The animals' remains have since been transported to a health laboratory in Fort Collins to be tested for diseases. 

"Clearly, these bears were highly habituated and were willing to enter an occupied house with the residents sitting just feet away," CPW Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond said. 

The incident is being described as the first reported bear attack in Colorado in 2024, compared to six reports last year. 

Black bear

A Black bear in the wild. (iStock)

"This is a tragic thing that has happened, and it happened because bears continue to have access to human food sources," Martin said. "We’ve talked about this for decades — access to human food sources, including trash and bird feeders, is what leads to escalating and sometimes dangerous behavior from black bears. The result is a lose-lose for bears and people." 

