World

Hiker mauled by bear, hospitalized with ‘extensive’ injuries: official

The man used a Garmin SOS device to call for help after the attack, police said

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
What to do when a bear attacks Video

What to do when a bear attacks

If you encounter a bear making aggressive moves, this is what to do to save your life.

A 45-year-old man hiking alone in Alberta, Canada, was mauled by a bear late Friday morning, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed to Fox News Digital Saturday. 

The unnamed hiker from Calgary was in a remote part of Crowsnest Pass near Window Mountain Lake around 11:19 a.m., when the attack happened, leaving him with extensive injuries, RCMP public information officer Cst. Cory Riggs confirmed to Fox News Digital.

RCMP at Crowsnest Pass responded after receiving an emergency SOS activation from the hiker on the Great Divide Trail after the attack. 

WATCH: ANGRY BEAR ATTACKS TRAINER DURING PERFORMANCE IN FRONT OF HUNDREDS OF TERRIFIED CHILDREN, PARENTS

grizzly in Quebec

The man was attacked by an unspecified type of bear in a remote part of Crowsnest Pass near Window Mountain Lake in Alberta, Canada. (Reuters/Mathieu Belanger )

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, RCMP said in a release. 

Crowsnest Fire Rescue, Fish and Wildlife, Search and Rescue and STARS air ambulance assisted police in the man’s rescue.

"No matter what your experience level is, while exploring the wilderness, SOS devices are an essential tool for anyone who may find themselves in an emergency situation," the release said. "It is the most reliable way to call for help after sustaining an injury in an isolated area. Always make sure that you notify others of your planned route, along with your time of departure and approximate return."

DISABLED VETERAN WHO SURVIVED ATTACK BY GRIZZLY BEAR RECALLS WHEN INSTINCTS KICKED IN

Crowsnest Pass

The man was hiking in a remote part of Crownest Pass when he was attacked.  (Reuters/Patrick Price)

RCMP didn’t specify what type of bear attacked the man. It was likely a grizzly or a black bear, according to the CBC. 

Two weeks earlier, a man was attacked by a female grizzly in Calgary, CBC reported. 

On Sept.1, a hunter in Idaho was bitten by a grizzly in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. 

Black bear in a tree

A man was attacked by an unspecified type of bear in a remote part of Alberta, Canada. (State of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries/Handout via Reuters  )

The attack was "like playing tug of war with your dog, but he was playing it with my arm and ripping it apart," hunter Riley Hill said afterward. 

Doctors estimate it will take two months for him to recover. 