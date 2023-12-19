Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for killing his brother with a sword: DA

A Colorado man will serve life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his brother after he stabbed him through the heart with a sword, according to the district attorney's office.

Officials said Kenneth Sargent, 62, was sentenced on Dec. 19 to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The murder charge stems from events that unfolded on June 26, 2021.

According to a neighbor who witnessed the dispute, Kenneth was arguing with his brother, Roy Sargent, on the front porch of a home in Westminster.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER BIZARRE ROAD RAGE INCIDENT INVOLVING A SWORD: DEPUTIES

During the dispute, the witness said Kenneth "pulled out a large sword," and began attacking Roy. According to the DA’s office, Kenneth stabbed his brother once in the heart and arm.

"This was a horrific and tragic case," said District Attorney Brian Mason in a release. "The defendant used a sword — in broad daylight — to take the life of his brother."

CALIFORNIA MAN GUILTY OF BEHEADING MOTHER OF 2 WITH SAMURAI SWORD, JURY RULES

WASHINGTON MURDER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY LURED 4 VICTIMS BY ASKING THEM TO HELP DIG UP BURIED GOLD

According to a press release, the neighbor who called 911 provided aid to Roy, but he quickly lost consciousness. First responders arrived at the scene and transported Roy to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries sustained in the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kenneth pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the first-degree murder charge.

"I appreciate the hard work of my team on this difficult case. My thoughts are and will continue to be with the family who had to endure a level of pain and suffering that is truly impossible to comprehend," Mason said.