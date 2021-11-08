College football fans greeted with massive 'Let's go Brandon' banner flying over Georgia-Missouri game

A massive "Let’s Go Brandon" banner was flown over a Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers college football game, social media posts show.

Video of the game shows the "Let's Go Brandon" banner being pulled by a plane flying over the SEC matchup on Saturday.

The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" took over social media last month after an NBC interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. Fans of NASCAR were chanting "F--- Joe Biden" during the interview, and in an apparent attempt to steer the interview away from politics, reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" in support of Brown.

While "Let’s Go Brandon" has become a popular phrase to criticize President Biden, the phrase "F--- Joe Biden" still also echos through various packed venues.

UFC fans on Saturday chanted of "F--- Joe Biden" during a matchup between fighters Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang.

Namajunas’s family is originally from Lithuania, and she has previously spoken out about communism. She sparked controversy in April when she said "it's better dead than red" - a Cold War-era anti-communist message - ahead of a different matchup against Zhang, who is from China.

A recent Jason Aldean concert also saw fans erupt into chants of "F--- Joe Biden," while a man in Florida is facing daily fines for hanging massive "Let’s Go Brandon" and "Trump Won" banners from his home.

The chants come after recent Gallup polling found Biden has suffered a steeper approval rating drop at the start of his term than any other president since World War II.