Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

College football fans greeted with massive 'Let's go Brandon' banner flying over Georgia-Missouri game

'Let's Go Brandon' has been chanted at various packed concerts and sporting events since October

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A massive "Let’s Go Brandon" banner was flown over a Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers college football game, social media posts show. 

Video of the game shows the "Let's Go Brandon" banner being pulled by a plane flying over the SEC matchup on Saturday. 

The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" took over social media last month after an NBC interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. Fans of NASCAR were chanting "F--- Joe Biden" during the interview, and in an apparent attempt to steer the interview away from politics, reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" in support of Brown. 

Fans attend a college football game between the Missouri Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans attend a college football game between the Missouri Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

JASON ALDEAN CONCERT GOERS BREAK OUT INTO 'F--- JOE BIDEN' CHANT

While "Let’s Go Brandon" has become a popular phrase to criticize President Biden, the phrase "F--- Joe Biden" still also echos through various packed venues. 

President Biden delivers an update on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Washington. 

President Biden delivers an update on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CHANTS OF 'F--- JOE BIDEN' RAIN DOWN FROM NASCAR STANDS DURING INTERVIEW WITH TALLADEGA WINNER

UFC fans on Saturday chanted of "F--- Joe Biden" during a matchup between fighters Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang.

FLORIDA MAN FACES DAILY FINES FOR MASSIVE 'LET'S GO BRANDON' SIGN AND PRO-TRUMP SIGN: 'THAT'S FREE SPEECH'

Namajunas’s family is originally from Lithuania, and she has previously spoken out about communism. She sparked controversy in April when she said "it's better dead than red" - a Cold War-era anti-communist message -  ahead of a different matchup against Zhang, who is from China. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A recent Jason Aldean concert also saw fans erupt into chants of "F--- Joe Biden," while a man in Florida is facing daily fines for hanging massive "Let’s Go Brandon" and "Trump Won" banners from his home.

The chants come after recent Gallup polling found Biden has suffered a steeper approval rating drop at the start of his term than any other president since World War II. 

Your Money