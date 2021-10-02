Chants of 'F--- Joe Biden' rain down from NASCAR stands during interview with Talladega winner

Chants of "F*** Joe Biden " rained down from the crowd at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway after Brandon Brown captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race victory.

The anti-Biden chants came during Brown’s post-race interview and after telling the reporter that his victory was a "dream come true" the crowd began to loudly shout in unison their displeasure with the president.

The reporter acknowledged the chants and claimed the fans were shouting "let's go Brandon!"

NASCAR initially posted video of the interview with the chant but later deleted the tweet.

Fox News reached out to NASCAR to inquire why the post was taken down but did not immediately receive a response.

NASCAR officials called the race with five laps remaining of the 113 scheduled at the 2.66-mile superspeedway due to low visibility. Brown was declared the race leader as a final caution flag flew with 11 laps remaining and beat out playoff driver Branon Jones in the last scoring loop.

"Dad, we did it, let’s go!" Brown yelled to the camera during the interview.

The "F--- Joe Biden" chant has surfaced at sporting events all across the United States, mainly in southern states, and has been especially popular at college football games where tens of thousands of fans have been packing stadiums in defiance of the Biden administration’s strict coronavirus guidelines.