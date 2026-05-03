Cole Allen's defense lawyers fight to remove him from suicide watch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The defense team for Cole Allen, the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting suspect, has filed a motion asking the judge to take him off suicide watch, arguing it violates his due process rights.

During an emergency motions hearing set for Monday, Allen’s defense team will ask Judge Zia Faruqui to remove him from suicide watch, which keeps him on 24-hour lockdown in a "safe cell," so he can communicate with family and participate in his own defense.

"Such restrictions deprive Mr. Allen from accessing resources like a jail tablet, which would permit him to communicate with loved ones outside of the jail," the defense motion states. "Similarly, because Mr. Allen is not permitted to retain personal items while in the cell, it is counsel’s understanding that he cannot review documents that counsel leave with him, thus hindering his ability to assist in his own defense."

The defense argued in the motion that being kept on the suicide precaution "is unnecessary" and violates Allens due process rights "by depriving him of dignity" by forcing him to be escorted to the shower, strip searched when leaving or entering his cell, and required to wear a padded vest while in the cell.

UNABOMBER INVESTIGATOR REVEALS LIKELY BREAKING POINT OF ALLEGED WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSIN

The hearing may also reveal how the prosecution plans to move forward in the case.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told CNN on Sunday that prosecutors would bring the case before a grand jury this week and suggested they’re working toward securing an indictment with additional charges.

COLE ALLEN'S CROSS-COUNTRY TRAIN MUSINGS SHOW 'SCATTERED' MINDSET OF ACCUSED WOULD-BE TRUMP KILLER: EXPERT

Allen, a 31-year-old California computer scientist, is accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 25 after allegedly rushing a Secret Service checkpoint armed with multiple weapons.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen now faces federal charges, including the attempted assassination of the president, with more expected.

Fox News' Jake Gibson and Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.