Jeanine Pirro warns rhetoric fueling violence after latest Trump assassination attempt

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The third assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in two years — which took place during a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last Saturday — is under active federal investigation by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who said Saturday the case already includes some of the most serious charges under federal law.

"There are presently three charges, some of the most serious charges in the federal code, and they are the attempted assassination of a president of the United States," Pirro said during an interview with Lara Trump on "My View with Lara Trump," outlining charges against suspected shooter Cole Allen.

Pirro added that the counts also include carrying a firearm in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony and discharging a firearm, which carries a mandatory consecutive sentence.

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Federal officials, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, continue piecing together the suspect’s background, motives and planning — following what authorities described as a coordinated and premeditated attempt involving multiple weapons. The case marks the latest escalation in threats against Trump, raising renewed concerns about political violence and security protocols.

"We’re trying to get a real digital footprint of this individual," Pirro said. "Everything that we have garnered up to this point is that he was calculating, he was determined, he was premeditated."

Pirro said the suspect was heavily armed when he allegedly attempted to carry out the attack.

"He had a 12-gauge pump-action Mossberg shotgun… he had a .38 with a couple of magazines that was fully loaded, he had daggers and knives and pliers and wire cutters," Pirro said.

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"That man had every intention of killing whomever was necessary in order to kill the President of the United States and the cabinet," Pirro said.

She claimed public reactions to the incident have raised additional concerns about political rhetoric for the administration, specifically the Department of Justice.

"There are people in this country who are applauding this individual, and that is a really very disturbing element to all of this," Pirro said.

"The sooner the people on the left who have called the president every name in the book, from Hitler to a Nazi to a traitor, what do you expect people to react?" she asked.

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Pirro also said rhetoric surrounding the president is shaping how younger generations view political opponents.

"The young people today are being told the president is the enemy," Pirro said. "This is America. You follow the law and there will be consequences."

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