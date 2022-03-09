Expand / Collapse search
Cold, wintry weather to impact the Rockies, Plains

Temperatures will be 20-30 degrees below average behind the front

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A strong cold front will push across the West on Wednesday, bringing arctic air and more wintry weather to the Rockies and Plains over the next few days.   

Western winter weather alerts

Western winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be 20-30 degrees below average behind the front. 

Southeastern severe storm threat

Southeastern severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

A stalled front draped over the Southeast will bring rain and stronger thunderstorms this week. 

Eastern snow potential

Eastern snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a weak system moving up from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast will include light-to-moderate snow.  

Northeastern snow still to come

Northeastern snow still to come (Credit: Fox News)

Another winter storm will bring heavier snow totals for the region this weekend, so stay tuned for the latest forecast details. 

