Published

Cold weather forecast for much of US, freeze advisories in effect

A brief warm-up is expected this weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for November 19

National weather forecast for November 19

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your Fox Cast

Cold air has settled in as far south as Oklahoma and Texas, with widespread freeze advisories in effect.  

PACIFIC NORTHWEST TOWNS EXPERIENCE SEVERE DAMAGE AFTER DEVASTATING FLOODS

Cold weather for the southern Plains

Cold weather for the southern Plains (Credit: Fox News)

A front that swept across the East has brought much colder air behind it, with freezing temperatures from the Midwest to the Northeast.  

A quick warm-up moves in this weekend before the next cold front moves in.  

Chilly air through the eastern U.S.

Chilly air through the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Freezing temperatures will be possible as far south as northern Florida early next week. 

Meanwhile, the Northwest is still active, with another storm system impacting the region – bringing rain along the coast and over a foot of snow for the northern Rockies.  

We’re also watching a storm system that will bring some rain and snow before Thanksgiving.  

Storm potential for the East

Storm potential for the East (Credit: Fox News)

Rain will spread from the Midwest to the Northeast on Sunday and into Monday.  

Colder air will arrive behind the storm, bringing some snow for the interior Northeast.  

Weather forecast for Thanksgiving

Weather forecast for Thanksgiving (Credit: Fox News)

This should not be a major storm, but there could be some travel delays depending on where you’re traveling. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.