Closed hearing in Charleston church shooting concludes

A closed hearing on suppressing evidence in Dylann Roof's federal trial in the Charleston church shootings has concluded.

Roof's defense attorneys want some evidence kept out of his November trial stemming from the fatal shootings of nine black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in June, 2015.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel heard arguments earlier this month and a second day of the hearing concluded Tuesday. Court documents show attorneys have until Monday to file any final motions on the issue.

The 22-year-old Roof faces hate crimes and other federal charges in the death-penalty case. The judge earlier ruled that an open hearing could jeopardize Roof's right to a fair trial.

Preliminary jury screening begins next week in the case. The judge has said 3,000 jurors will be summoned.