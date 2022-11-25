Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Cleveland airport operations put on hold temporarily after driver breaches gate, drives onto airfield

Many flights heading to Cleveland were diverted to other airports during the hour-and-a-half shutdown

Associated Press
A driver breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove onto the airfield, prompting a temporary shutdown of operations, officials said.

An airport spokesperson told TV stations that the vehicle went through the gate at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and went onto the airfield, damaging runway lights. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, the spokesperson said.

The airport said operations were temporarily put on hold "to maintain the highest level of safety and security." Cleveland police apprehended the suspect, officials said.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN OHIO HIT-AND-RUN THAT KILLED A CLEVELAND FIREFIGHTER

Several flights heading to Cleveland were diverted to other airports during the shutdown, which lasted for about half an hour, officials said.

The Cleveland Hopkins International Aiprort temporarily halted operations after a driver breached the gates and was driving around the airfield.

The Cleveland Hopkins International Aiprort temporarily halted operations after a driver breached the gates and was driving around the airfield.

Drivers also crashed through fencing at the airport in February 2019 and again in July 2020, Cleveland.com reported.