Suspect arrested in Ohio hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland firefighter

OH officials say flags on city building will be lowered to half-staff, funeral information will be released later

Associated Press
A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said.

Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 90. Police said the vehicle fled at high speed and the firefighter was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Cleveland police found the suspect vehicle early Sunday and arrested a Cleveland resident, authorities said.

The Cleveland City Council identified the firefighter as Johnny Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire who is survived by his wife and three children. Mayor Justin Bibb said the 51-year-old firefighter "was devoted to his work as a first responder and was a much-loved member of his family and his community."

Cleveland officials said flags on city buildings will be lowered to half-staff and information on funeral services will be released later.