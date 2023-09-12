Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

URBAN WASTELAND – Blue city's prized parkland 'destroyed' by huge homeless camp. Continue reading …

‘NOT SUSTAINABLE’ – Dem mayor calls to change state's 'right-to-shelter' law amid spiraling migrant crisis. Continue reading …

PAY-PER-VIEW POLITICS – Dem candidate reportedly performed sex acts online with husband, asked viewers for 'tips.' Continue reading …

‘JEALOUS?’ – Blue state mayor responds after being spanked with a paddle by drag queen at fundraiser. Continue reading …

‘I DON’T UNDERSTAND’ – 'Face the Nation' host's question stuns VP Harris. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

SHOW ME THE MONEY – Spending showdown: Five conservative demands to look out for. Continue reading …

CASHING OUT – Biden admin strikes deal with Iran to swap prisoners, release $6 billion in frozen funds. Continue reading …

PUMPING THE BRAKES – Republicans to force floor vote reversing blue state's electric vehicle mandate. Continue reading …

ARTIFICIALLY-MADE – Senator's plan for helping Americans spot AI fakes. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘THEY USED ME TO SILENCE MOMS AND DADS’ – Parent of assault victim rips Biden DOJ after Youngkin pardon. Continue reading …

‘HE AIN’T DYING ANYTIME SOON’ – 'The View' co-host upset by Biden's age 'narrative.' Continue reading …

FAMILIES HAVE NO IDEA - Parents Defending Education leader says Chinese Communist influence on American schools is 'deeply concerning.' Continue reading …

‘GROSS’ – Biden faces backlash for cracking joke at start of 9/11 remarks. Continue reading …

OPINION

JEREMY STRAUB – Why Joe Biden's plan to 'watermark' AI-generated content may be next to impossible. Continue reading …

JASON RANTZ – Even progressives in Seattle and Portland are fed up with making drugs legal. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Is it a White House or a nursing home? Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The Democrats' biggest nightmare just happened. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Joe Biden is not in New York City tonight for 9/11. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Biden and the progressives continue to focus their firepower on all of us. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FORCE OF THE FUTURE – Tech company boasts its AI can predict crime with social media policing while fighting Meta in court. Continue reading …

‘I’M HEARTBROKEN' – Rock legend announces devastating news to fans amid 'strict doctor's orders.' Continue reading …

THE BIG ‘BOREOUT’ – Why the latest workplace trend is a big problem for businesses. Continue reading …

SUPERMARKET SWEEP – Grocery giants to sell hundreds of stores in massive merger. Continue reading …

HYENA ON THE COURSE – An unexpected visitor surprised golfers recently – check out what happened. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: The American spirit cannot be broken: Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. See video …

WATCH: Judge Jeanine on Biden's 9/11 'snub': This is consistent with his 'America last' policy. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Remember, the establishment and certainly the big donors who are desperate to do business with China, they're perfectly content to have what's tantamount to a kind of a hologram president who does what he or she is told. So "The Angle" expects that if, heaven forbid, Kamala Harris were ever to become president, she'll be just as much of a figurehead as Biden. After all, if the question is who is less capable of carrying out the duties of the presidency, Joe or Kamala, I'm pretty sure it would be a tie."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.