'The View' co-host upset by Biden's age 'narrative': 'He ain't dying anytime soon'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro claimed on Monday that concerns over President Biden's age were a narrative created to "cause panic" and declared that he wasn't going to die "anytime soon."

The co-hosts discussed Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan and her assertion that she was ready to step in amid concerns over the president's age.

"This is what Republicans have against Biden because this administration has really gotten a ton of very difficult bipartisan legislation through in a divided Congress with a very difficult Senate makeup of 50/50," Navarro said. "Bipartisan infrastructure bill, bipartisan safe communities act, first major gun legislation in decades, U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, bipartisan climate health care and tax package, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, and the list is long."

"What do they need to focus on?" she added. "They need to focus on the undeniable, and Joe Biden is old. That’s a narrative that has been created to cause panic in people, and what’s the second part of that narrative? Joe Biden is old and Kamala Harris is unprepared."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg told her to explain the "rest" of that narrative.

"Joe Biden is old, but he ain’t dying any time soon. I don’t know if you guys saw him this weekend. He was at the G20. One moment I turned on the TV, he was in India, and then I turned on the TV, he was in Vietnam. Then I turned on the TV, he was giving a press conference, and then at the end of being up for, like, 24 hours working in a completely different part of the world, he said, 'you know what? I got to go to bed' while Republicans were all pouncing on the fact that the man who had been up for 38 hours had to — I had to go to bed just watching him on TV," she continued.

Navarro, one of the show's more fiercely pro-Democratic voices despite technically being in the Republican Party, has constantly defended Biden and Harris over the years. She once posted on Twitter, now X, in 2020 that she would sleep well knowing that "when Uncle Joe becomes president, Auntie Kamala will be there in case bad crap happens." She also hosted a Biden campaign event in Florida that year.

Co-host Sunny Hostin wondered why people believed Harris was "so dangerous."

"That’s kind of offensive to me, and the other thing is she’s [accused of being] unprepared. Kamala Harris, by the way, was the first woman elected DA of San Francisco, the first woman to be attorney general of California. She’s the first female vice president. She’s been on the job doing a damn good job, and I am so tired of people questioning her qualifications. The woman is ready to lead if she needs to lead, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s going anywhere because I see him on his bike in Delaware," she argued.

She said she couldn't bike as much as the president and declared, "he's fit."

Harris sat down for an interview with CBS that aired Sunday, during which she was pressed on whether she was taking the threat of a possible Donald Trump presidency "seriously enough."

"I don’t understand the question," she responded.

"You were dismissive of some of the Republican criticism of you and the president. When you look at current polling, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination is the former president, the 45th president," Brennan added.

Harris insisted that Biden and her would win re-election, adding there is "too much at stake."