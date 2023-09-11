SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden is not in New York City tonight for 9/11

Sean Hannity discusses how President Biden was absent from the U.S. during the 9/11 anniversary memorials on "Hannity."

BIDEN ENRAGES 9/11 FAMILIES BY NOT GOING TO MEMORIAL SITES ON ANNIVERSARY: ‘OPPOSITE’ OF NEVER FORGET

SEAN HANNITY: Two massive beams of light – they are shining into the sky above New York City, a solemn reminder of the deadliest terror attack on American soil where 2977 innocent men, women, children were murdered on September the 11th, 2001, including hundreds of heroic first responders who were running up the stairs of the World Trade Center as the Twin Towers were about to collapse. Why? Because they wanted to save lives.

They are the very personification – a definition of heroic in every way and courageous, we never forget. We won't forget the brave New York City firefighters, the police officers, the paramedics and others. We won't forget the heroes on Flight 93.

We won't forget those who are still dying to this day from breathing toxic air during the rescue and recovery efforts. Unfortunately, Joe Biden is not in New York City tonight or at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, or in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He is the first U.S. president in 22 years not to visit an attack site on the anniversary of 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He commemorated the attacks in Vietnam, of all places, before making a quick stop in Alaska to visit U.S. soldiers on his way back to the U.S.

During a short speech on the tarmac, Biden opened with one of his usual stupid jokes and later suggested that so-called political extremism in America is a bigger threat than Al Qaeda.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.