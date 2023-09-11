Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Steven Tyler injures vocal cords, Aerosmith postpones farewell tour shows

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler sustained vocal cord damage which led to 'subsequent bleeding'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Steven Tyler suffered "vocal cord damage" following Aerosmith's concert on Saturday in Chicago, forcing the band to postpone a string of upcoming shows.

"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler shared on the band's social media platforms Monday.

"I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

AEROSMITH KICKS OFF FAREWELL ‘PEACE OUT’ TOUR IN PHILADELPHIA WITH 2-HOUR SET

Steven Tyler sings on Aerosmith farewell tour in New York

Steven Tyler is on vocal rest for 30 days after injuring his vocal cords on farewell tour. (Kevin Mazur)

It's unclear if Tyler will require additional medical attention.

AEROSMITH ANNOUNCES FAREWELL TOUR AS STEVEN TYLER FACES SEX ABUSE CHARGES, HEALTH CONCERNS

Fox News Digital has contacted Tyler's representatives for comment.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending