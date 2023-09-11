Steven Tyler injures vocal cords, Aerosmith postpones farewell tour shows

Steven Tyler suffered "vocal cord damage" following Aerosmith's concert on Saturday in Chicago, forcing the band to postpone a string of upcoming shows.

"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler shared on the band's social media platforms Monday.

"I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you…

It's unclear if Tyler will require additional medical attention.

