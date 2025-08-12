Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Seventh Cincinnati assault suspect arrested over violent beatdown

Gregory Wright charged with aggravated riot and assault in viral July attack that injured six people

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati assault suspect arraigned Video

WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati assault suspect arraigned

Gregory Wright, the seventh suspect arrested in the viral Cincinnati street beating, appears in court to face charges in the assault.

A seventh suspect has been arrested for his alleged role in the brutal downtown Cincinnati beatdown that left six people injured in late-July. 

Gregory Wright, 32, is charged with alleged aggravated riot and aggravated assault, according to the Hamilton County Jail. Wright was booked into jail at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, jail records show. 

He was set to make his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

Viral Cincinnati assault mugshot

Gregory Wright was arrested for alleged aggravated riot and aggravated robbery in Hamilton County, Ohio on Monday, August 11, 2025.  (Hamilton County Jail )

Police allege Wright "did by force rip the necklace off the victim while he was being assaulted by four or more co-defendants attempting to cause serious physical harm," according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 19. 

Wright allegedly snatched the victim’s necklace during the beating before proceeding "to film the rest of the events," the outlet reported. 

Wright is the seventh arrest to stem from the violent assault that broke out in the early morning hours of July 26 on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets, and captured the nation’s attention after footage of the attack went viral. 

Viral Cincinnati assault suspects

(Top L-R) Dominique Kittle, DeKyra Vernon, Patrick Rosemond, Jermaine Matthews, (Bottom L-R) Aisha Devaughn, Gregory Wright and Montianez Merriweather are facing various charges for their alleged roles in the viral beatdown in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 26, 2025. (Hamilton County Jail)

Last week, the first six defendants were indicted by a grand jury for their alleged roles in the beatdown. 

Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, are each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Cincinnati street corner near LoVe, scene of viral beatdown

The corner of Fourth and Elm Street outside of LoVe, a local nightclub, at the intersection where the beating took place, as seen on July 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

"What I saw on video is not the Cincinnati I know and love," Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said. "These charges hold those involved in the attack accountable."

The Cincinnati Police Department and Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.