Seventh Cincinnati assault suspect arrested over violent beatdown

A seventh suspect has been arrested for his alleged role in the brutal downtown Cincinnati beatdown that left six people injured in late-July.

Gregory Wright, 32, is charged with alleged aggravated riot and aggravated assault, according to the Hamilton County Jail. Wright was booked into jail at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, jail records show.

He was set to make his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police allege Wright "did by force rip the necklace off the victim while he was being assaulted by four or more co-defendants attempting to cause serious physical harm," according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 19.

Wright allegedly snatched the victim’s necklace during the beating before proceeding "to film the rest of the events," the outlet reported.

Wright is the seventh arrest to stem from the violent assault that broke out in the early morning hours of July 26 on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets, and captured the nation’s attention after footage of the attack went viral.

Last week, the first six defendants were indicted by a grand jury for their alleged roles in the beatdown.

Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, are each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"What I saw on video is not the Cincinnati I know and love," Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said. "These charges hold those involved in the attack accountable."

The Cincinnati Police Department and Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.