Cincinnati viral beating bodycam released as suspects face new charges in grand jury indictment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police have released new body camera footage showing the moments officers responded to the viral downtown Cincinnati beating that left six people injured and led to six arrests.

Fox News Digital is reviewing the footage, which was released by authorities Friday.

The update comes the same day all six individuals arrested in connection with the viral beating in downtown Cincinnati have been indicted by a grand jury and are facing additional charges.

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, are each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"What I saw on video is not the Cincinnati I know and love," Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said. "These charges hold those involved in the attack accountable."

The update comes nearly two weeks after a bystander video showing the brutal beatdown on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets went viral, sparking national outrage and forcing local leaders to answer for the beating that broke out around 3 a.m. on July 26.

Witness video obtained by Fox News Digital shows a man repeatedly yelling racial slurs at a group before being violently thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly.

"I saw a little ruckus going on, saw people kind of scuffling, so kind of zoomed in, and once my phone kind of focused in, I saw the so-called victims being pretty aggressive toward the group of people that were already standing out there," witness Jay Black told Fox News Digital.

CINCINNATI RESIDENTS ON EDGE AFTER VIRAL BEATDOWN SPARKS CRIME CONCERNS: 'WHAT'S GONNA HAPPEN NEXT?'

Black added that he watched the man get knocked to the ground, before getting up and start fighting again.

"Once he got up, you know people were kind of backing off of him, but he was kind of still going at people, you know, and using racial slurs," Black said.

He told Fox News Digital that "contrary to what people think," there were actually "a lot of people" trying to break up the fight.

The fight ignited a national firestorm as local leaders were left to answer for the apparent lack of police presence in the downtown area when the fight occurred after it was revealed that only 11 officers were stationed downtown the night of the brawl.

CINCINNATI MAYOR UNDER FIRE FOR POLICE MANAGEMENT AFTER VIRAL BEATING EXPOSES LAX BAIL LAWS

In a press conference held last week, Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge revealed that, of the approximately 100 individuals present on the street corner at the time of the fight, only one person called 911.

"That is unacceptable to not call the police," Theetge said. "Traffic was horrendous. People saw this. They were fighting in front of traffic. Why didn't people call us?"

One of the victims in the attack, Holly, can be seen in additional footage being violently slammed to the ground and knocked unconscious as she tried to split up the fight.

"I remember being afraid, terrified," Holly told Fox News Digital. "I just remember my life flashing before my eyes, and all I can think is, ‘Dear God, I hope my children know that I love them.’"

CINCINNATI VIRAL BEATING VICTIM SAYS VIOLENT MOB STARTED ATTACKING 'LIKE A PACK OF WOLVES'

Holly revealed the horrific fight left her with brain damage and life-altering injuries, including a severe concussion.

"I'm having someone help take care of me financially, mentally and physically," Holly said. "It's very humbling, it's very embarrassing to not be able to just be able to hang out by myself. I think that's the scary part, to not know just how deep the damage is going to be."

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval also weighed in on the violence that lit up social media at a press conference last week.

VIDEO OF RACIAL SLUR YELLED DURING THE BRUTAL CINCINNATI BEATDOWN EMERGES

"This was an awful incident, and our law enforcement has been working quickly and effectively to bring all responsible to justice," he said while standing alongside other city officials and leaders. "Let me be clear, there is no place for violent crime in Cincinnati, whether it's a fight or gun violence. We will pursue those responsible and we will hold them accountable no matter who they are."

However, Pureval has since come under fire for his handling of the city’s law enforcement, with mayoral challenger Cory Bowman, who is also Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother, slamming city leadership for what he believes is relaxed bail policies allowing violent offenders back on the streets.

CINCINNATI BUSINESS OWNERS SLAM VIRAL 'OUT OF CONTROL' BEATING AMID FIGHT TO CLEAN UP DOWNTOWN

"There are things from City Hall that are showing that the police are not supported the way they need to," Bowman told Fox News Digital. "They are unable to do their jobs because they've been told time and time again that they have to use restraint in certain things instead of enforcing the law. They're told to dial back, and then what happens is that we have prosecutors and judges that have a catch-and-release system."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a previous statement, Council Member Anna Albi also condemned the brutal beating, while vowing to support the community’s police force.

"Under no circumstances is it ever acceptable to condone such awful violence," Albi said. "Our greatest responsibility as elected officials and city leaders is to ensure the safety of our community. That is why this City Council continues to invest in supporting and growing our police force while simultaneously investing in social services to foster safe and healthy communities."

If convicted, the suspects face the possibility of 29.5 years in prison.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.