Police identify multiple suspects in brutal Cincinnati street fight: 'Cruel and absolutely unacceptable'

Authorities have identified at least four suspects in a violent brawl that took place in downtown Cincinnati, police sources tell Fox News.

FOX 19 reported that the fight took place on Friday night between Elm and Fourth Streets, with videos of the brawl going viral on social media.

Video circulating around social media shows two people attacking a man wearing a white t-shirt, who is eventually shoved to the ground. The man wearing a white t-shirt was kicked several times while he was on the ground, but eventually gets up.

A woman was also seen laying unconscious in the street after being punched. Several people can be seen helping her get up, and she eventually regained consciousness.

Police sources told Fox News on Monday that at least four suspects have been identified. Police are still trying to identify at least eight more people, the sources said.

It's unclear what led to the fight.

The two individuals were seriously injured in the fight, the police sources said.

Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge previously told Fox News Digital she was appalled by the brawl.

"The behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable," she said in a statement. "Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm. It’s also important to clarify: this was a sudden dispute between individuals following a verbal altercation."

In a statement posted to X, Democrat Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said he was "outraged" by the "vicious" fight.

"It is horrifying to watch, and this unacceptable and disgusting behavior is intolerable in any part of our community. That's not who we are as a city," Pureval said. "Based on the investigation and the urgent work of our police, I am confident that arrests are forthcoming. For that reason, we are making every effort to allow our officers to do their job and present formal results to the public, rather than engaging with early speculation."

"Let me be clear: Cincinnati is an inclusive city where all can come together to enjoy major events in our urban core," he added.

DOJ Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon posted on X that the agency would "monitor closely" how local authorities handle the attack.

"Nobody in our great nation should be the victim of such a crime, and where race is a motivation, federal law may apply," Dhillon added.

People with information are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.