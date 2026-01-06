Massive luxury handbag heist caught on camera as heavily armed police swarm California store

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California officials announced Tuesday that authorities have arrested two individuals after video captured suspects allegedly trying to nab nearly $100,000 worth of luxury handbags from a retail store.

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) released footage showing what appears to be heavily armed officers foiling the brazen burglary as two suspects, dressed in black hoodies and face masks, attempted to flee with an armful of designer items.

Authorities said police responded to reports of a burglary early morning, when security staff alerted officers of the troubling incident.

"Early this morning, Irvine Police Department responded to a burglary of a luxury handbag store in the area of Jamboree and Dupont," the agency said. "The building security alerted officers that two people were seen on surveillance entering the building."

IPD identified the two suspects as Richard Bernard Spencer, 40, of Los Angeles, and Marcellus Ronell Shelby, 30, of Hollywood.

In the footage, two suspects were seen scaling a tall wall before entering the building. They then appeared to enter a luxury store that carried popular brands such as Celine and Givenchy.

The individuals were then spotted by security cameras attempting to leave through an emergency exit door while carrying numerous bags, before suddenly pivoting toward a flight of stairs and running up to the floor above.

Numerous officers, heavily armed with what appeared to be assault rifles, then found the two suspects hiding near office spaces, according to the video. They were accompanied by K9 units and partners from the Costa Mesa Police Department, which provided drone support, according to the IPD.

The suspects were then caught on camera getting handcuffed and escorted to a police cruiser, body camera footage shows. Officers noted that the suspects resisted arrest when apprehended.

About $100,000 worth of handbags were recovered and returned to the victim, the police said.

The two suspects were arrested and booked in Orange County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, conspiracy, vandalism and resisting arrest.