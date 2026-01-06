Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California

Massive luxury handbag heist caught on camera as heavily armed police swarm California store

Suspects from Los Angeles and Hollywood allegedly scaled walls to enter Irvine store before resisting arrest

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Irvine police arrest two suspects accused of trying to steal nearly $100,000 in luxury handbags, according to authorities. (Irvine Police Department)

California officials announced Tuesday that authorities have arrested two individuals after video captured suspects allegedly trying to nab nearly $100,000 worth of luxury handbags from a retail store.

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) released footage showing what appears to be heavily armed officers foiling the brazen burglary as two suspects, dressed in black hoodies and face masks, attempted to flee with an armful of designer items.

Authorities said police responded to reports of a burglary early morning, when security staff alerted officers of the troubling incident. 

"Early this morning, Irvine Police Department responded to a burglary of a luxury handbag store in the area of Jamboree and Dupont," the agency said. "The building security alerted officers that two people were seen on surveillance entering the building."

Suspects stand inside luxury handbag store

Surveillance video shows suspects inside a luxury handbag store moments before police arrived. (Irvine Police Department)

IPD identified the two suspects as Richard Bernard Spencer, 40, of Los Angeles, and Marcellus Ronell Shelby, 30, of Hollywood.

In the footage, two suspects were seen scaling a tall wall before entering the building. They then appeared to enter a luxury store that carried popular brands such as Celine and Givenchy.

Suspects wearing hoodies carry handbags inside office building

Surveillance footage shows two suspects carrying luxury handbags inside an Irvine retail building during an alleged burglary. (Irvine Police Department)

The individuals were then spotted by security cameras attempting to leave through an emergency exit door while carrying numerous bags, before suddenly pivoting toward a flight of stairs and running up to the floor above.

Numerous officers, heavily armed with what appeared to be assault rifles, then found the two suspects hiding near office spaces, according to the video. They were accompanied by K9 units and partners from the Costa Mesa Police Department, which provided drone support, according to the IPD.  

Armed police officers search office space with K9

Irvine police officers, assisted by a K9 unit, search office spaces after responding to a burglary report. (Irvine Police Department)

The suspects were then caught on camera getting handcuffed and escorted to a police cruiser, body camera footage shows. Officers noted that the suspects resisted arrest when apprehended.

About $100,000 worth of handbags were recovered and returned to the victim, the police said. 

Suspects climb wall outside building at night

Video released by police shows suspects scaling an exterior wall before entering the building. (Irvine Police Department)

The two suspects were arrested and booked in Orange County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, conspiracy, vandalism and resisting arrest. 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
