Child predator among more than 300 nabbed in cannabis farm ICE raid, largest of Trump's second term

Federal authorities have confirmed that more than 300 illegal aliens were arrested Thursday during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at a Ventura County, California cannabis farm.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on X that 319 unlawful immigrants were apprehended during the raid at Glass House Farms, and said that "law enforcement rescued 14 children from potential forced labor, exploitation, and trafficking."

The raid is believed to be the second-largest single-state ICE worksite operation in history, behind the first Trump administration's 2019 Mississippi chicken plant raids that netted almost 700 illegal alien arrests.

IMMIGRATION OPERATION AT CALIFORNIA CANNABIS FARMS LEADS TO CLASH BETWEEN FEDERAL AGENTS AND PROTESTERS

One man taken into custody has a history of violent crime, including attempted child exploitation.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott posted a photo of the unnamed migrant on X.

"This illegal alien was apprehended at the CA marijuana facility," he said.

"Turns out he had been sentenced to 7 yrs for kidnapping & attempted rape, w/ a prior conviction for attempted child molestation.

And this felon was working at the same farm as 10 kids - one being 14 yrs old."

Fox News has learned that the children rescued at the farm are from Mexico and Honduras, and that immigration authorities are analyzing the criminal histories of all 319 of the detained illegal aliens.

NEWSOM DONOR'S CANNABIS FARM UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION FOR 'CHILD LABOR VIOLATIONS'

Glass House Farms is under investigation for possible child labor law violations.

The company's co-founder, president and board director, Graham Farrar, donated $10,000 to California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018, among other Democratic politicians. He has also donated to Republicans, and shown support for Republicans who expressed support for liberalizing cannabis laws.

A violent clash erupted between ICE agents and protesters during the massive raid. Federal law enforcement agents were assaulted during the operation, and one combatant appeared to fire a handgun towards agents as the crowd was dispersed with tear gas.

One worker died during the raid after climbing a 30-foot greenhouse and subsequently falling from it.

An irate Trump took to his Truth Social platform to blast the protesters, and authorize ICE to take whatever precautions are necessary to protect themselves during future raids.

"I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle," he said.

"Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these Officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER.

"I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public," he wrote. "I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"