Immigration operation at California cannabis farms leads to clash between federal agents and protesters

Protesters clashed with federal authorities Thursday during an immigration operation north of Los Angeles at a marijuana farm allegedly employing illegal immigrants.

Multiple agents arrived at the Glass House Farms, a state-licensed cannabis facility which is considered illegal under federal law, in Camarillo. Federal authorities had a warrant for illegal employees, Fox News has learned.

Another raid also occurred at another Glass House Farm in Carpinteria.

People were seen confronting the agents, who used tear gas and smoke bombs. Federal personnel used gas to push back protesters who arrived on scene after getting word of a raid.

Military helicopters were also seen flying low over the fields, a maneuver generally used to flush out people hiding.

"It is becoming increasingly apparent that the actions taken by ICE are bold and aggressive, demonstrating insensitivity towards the direct impact on our community," Luis Mc Arthur, the mayor of nearby Oxnard, said in a social media post. "These actions are causing unnecessary distress and harm. I remain committed to working alongside our Attorney General and the Governor’s office to explore potential legal avenues to address these activities."

Footage captured by the news outlet showed several people being detained.

Four people were transported to the hospital, the Ventura County Fire Department said. Three additional people were treated at the scene without being transported, Fox Los Angeles reported.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., said he went to the scene of the raid in Capenteria, saying 50 ICE agents arrived at the farm.

"This is deplorable. This should not be happening on our soil," he said in a video message. "Individuals dressed like military personnel on our soil. We don't do that in America."

"This was overkill. This was ridiculous. This was a bunch of crap," he added.

Thursday's raid is one of many that have happened in Southern California, much to the anger of local and state Democratic officials.

Earlier this week, immigration authorities were in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles conducting a raid. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the operation and the Trump administration for targeting illegal immigrants for deportation.

Bass has demanded the federal government end such operations in the city.

Los Angeles and eight other cities have sued the Trump administration, calling the tactics used by federal agents "unconstitutional," arguing they are being used to instill fear rather than to protect the public.