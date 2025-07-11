Expand / Collapse search
Trump grants 'total authorization' to ICE agents to protect themselves after violent California clashes

Federal immigration officers faced rocks and bricks while conducting enforcement operations at cannabis farms

California anti-ICE protesters are becoming criminals: Tom Homan Video

California anti-ICE protesters are becoming criminals: Tom Homan

Border czar Tom Homan calls for the violence against ICE agents to end after a protester allegedly fired a gun at federal officers.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he has given federal immigration agents "Total Authorization" to protect themselves after clashes with protesters during an enforcement operation at a California cannabis farm. 

Trump was traveling to Washington from Texas, where he toured the region where devastating floods have left at least 120 people dead, and he penned a lengthy post on Truth Social about the violence against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.  

"I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle," he wrote on Truth Social. 

"Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these Officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER."

UNION SAYS FARM WORKER DIED AFTER ICE RAID THAT UNCOVERED UNDERAGE LABORERS

President Trump with a USA hat on

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott participate in a roundtable event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center July 11, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas, to discuss last week's flash flooding.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Federal authorities conducted raids on Glass House Farms families in Camarillo and Carpinteria. Authorities used tear gas, and there were reports of objects being thrown at agents. 

NEWSOM DONOR'S CANNABIS FARM UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION FOR 'CHILD LABOR VIOLATIONS'

ICE marijuana farm raid sparks violent clashes with protesters Video

In response, Trump said he directed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Border Czar Tom Homan to instruct ICE, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other law enforcement on the receiving end of "thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault, to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so."

"I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public," he wrote. "I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

President Trump warns elected officials against interfering with immigration enforcement Video

The United Farm Workers said one worker died from his injuries. 

"This man was not in and has not been in CBP or ICE custody," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "Although he was not being pursued by law enforcement, this individual climbed up to the roof of a greenhouse and fell 30 feet. CBP immediately called a medivac to the scene to get him care as quickly as possible."

