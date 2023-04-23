Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Chicago teens charged with misdemeanor for stealing car, causing crash that killed baby, hurt 3 others

Manslaughter in Illinois carries a sentence of five years and fines up to $25,000

Matteo Cina
By Matteo Cina | Fox News
close
Mayorkas apologizes to family members grieving 7-year-old and grandmother killed by fleeing human smuggler Video

Mayorkas apologizes to family members grieving 7-year-old and grandmother killed by fleeing human smuggler

Elisa Tambunga, whose daughter and mother were killed by a human smuggler, questions why the Texas district attorney has not pressed charges, and says she is ‘hopeful that changes will come.'

Two Chicago teens have been charged with only a misdemeanor for stealing a car and crashing it into a pickup truck, resulting in the death of a baby and the wounding of three passengers. 

The boys, age 14 and 17, were speeding down West Washington Road where they blew through an intersection and collided with a pickup truck carrying an adult woman and three children. 

TEXAS MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY DRUNKENLY CRASHING INTO POLICE CRUISER

Cristian Uvidia, a 6-month-old, died of his injuries while the other three passengers, 34, 17, and 7 years old, were treated at Stroger Hospital.

Chicago Police Shooting after carjacking

A Chicago police vehicle. A group of teenagers committed 13 armed robberies across the city Monday morning, authorities said.  (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

The accident was caught on surveillance video by local resident Shawn Walker. "The baby wasn't breathing, so we started doing CPR," Walker told Fox News 32. "My main thing was so we could get a pulse back into the baby."

FLORIDA MURDER SUSPECT IS ‘PURE EVIL’: POLICE CHIEF

"In that moment, our lives were alternated forever. Our sweet boy Cristian, or as we call him at home ‘Cristiansito’, life was cut short at just 6 months," the family wrote in a GoFundMe page. "He suffered from an impact that fractured his skull, causing his brain to swell and eventually killing him."

Manslaughter in Illinois carries a sentence of 2 to 5 years, fines up to $25,000, and four years probation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP