Texas man arrested for allegedly drunkenly crashing into police cruiser

Texas man Benigno Gomez was charged with a DUI

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Texas man is accused of slamming into a police SUV while intoxicated, authorities say.

Benigno Gomez was recently charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to FOX 4 Dallas. He was also charged with striking an unattended police vehicle.

Balch Springs authorities were speaking with another driver off a highway when Gomez allegedly slammed into their car.

"Balch Spring Police Officers were on an investigative stop off the highway stemming from a disturbance," Balch Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Benigno Gomez mug shot

Benigno Gomez was charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a vehicle. (Balch Springs Police Department)

The police SUV, which had its emergency lights on, did not have any officers inside. Gomez's car reportedly lost a tire.

"Suspect fled the scene but didn’t make it far with only three wheels," the post read.

Damaged Balch Springs police cruiser

Balch Springs police officers were speaking with another driver when Gomez allegedly slammed into their car. (Balch Springs Police Department)

"No officers were seriously injured other than sore muscles," the post added. Gomez walked away with minor injuries.

Balch Springs Police Department is investigating the incident. No other details are available.

Wrecked Balch Springs police car

The Balch Springs police SUV, which had its emergency lights on, did not have any officers inside. (Balch Springs Police Department)