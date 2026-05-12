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Chicago

Chicago teen takeover mob rams police cruiser backward, swarms car as onlookers cheer: video

19-year-old Maximum Wyderski was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and fleeing officers after the Wednesday incident

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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Chicago police cruiser rammed during street takeover Video

Chicago police cruiser rammed during street takeover

Video captured the moment a driver rammed a Chicago police cruiser during an overnight teen takeover, pushing the car backward as teens surrounded it and jumped on the hood while onlookers cheered. (Credit: Chicago Contrarian)

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People in Chicago rammed into a police cruiser during a teen takeover on Wednesday while onlookers cheered and recorded the incident, video shows.

The Chicago police car was rammed by another vehicle during a teen takeover in the Windy City on Wednesday at around 12:43 a.m., according to Fox Chicago. A group of people could be seen surrounding the two cars and jumping on the police cruiser while it was being pushed backward.

Maximum Wyderski, 19, was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, fleeing/attempting elude officers in addition to nine vehicle citations.

A second street takeover happened on Friday night in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood, according to Alderman Peter Chico.

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Car ramming into police cruiser

A car was seen ramming into a Chicago police cruiser. (Chicago Contrarian)

During that street takeover, masked individuals were seen banging on a Chicago police cruiser and preventing it from moving. It's unclear if any arrests were made.

Alderman Raymond Lopez said everyone associated with the street takeovers should be arrested, and he thinks it's concerning only one person was caught.

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Chicago Police Department officers responding to an incident in Chicago

Chicago Police Department officers respond to an incident in Chicago, Illinois, on March 29, 2022. (Getty Images)

"I'm very much concerned only one person was arrested, in a sea of stupidity we only caught one criminal fish, I find that hard to believe because everyone there is breaking the law," Lopez said. "Everyone there is contributing to the minors there who are breaking the law and all of them are putting each other's lives at risk."

"Nobody should be killed just going about their daily business because of a street take over, because someone wants to become TikTok, Instagram famous," he said.

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Chicago police officer wearing uniform with police patch at basketball game

A Chicago police officer wears a uniform with a police patch during a college basketball game between the DePaul Blue Demons and the Marquette Golden Eagles at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 24, 2024. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Illinois State Comptroller Susan Mendoza criticized Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, saying on X "if you won't lead, get out of the way and let the police do their jobs."

"CPD deserves better. This brazen attack on our @Chicago_Police officers calls for license revocation, car impounding, arrests, maximum fines — actual consequences," Mendoza said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Chicago police and Johnson's office.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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